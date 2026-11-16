Democrats campaigned on affordability and, once elected, made their intentions clear: to issue so many subpoenas that we were going to have to plant new forests to print them all, according to Sen. Ed Markey. Democrats haven't offered much of an agenda beyond prosecuting their opponents in the Trump administration, so we guess we have to give credit to Rep. Ayanna Pressley for listing her "majority priorities," including reparations, halting construction of data centers, abolishing ICE, and something she calls "abortion justice."

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We need to show people what Democrats can do with our majority. Reparations. Abortion justice. Medicare for All. Abolishing ICE. Childcare. Paid leave. And more. If Trump wants to veto any of this, then the people will know exactly where he stands. And we won’t stop fighting until we win. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 15, 2026

Rep. Ro Khanna thanked Pressley for her leadership and vision and said he stands with her on this bold agenda.

I stand with @AyannaPressley on this bold agenda. Thank you for your leadership and vision. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley Oh we’re still trying to buy votes from people who believe reparations are coming? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley ::wanking motion:: — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley All of this is terrible. — Jeff Ellington 🔥 (@Jeff__Ellington) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley You won't stop until you've destroyed the country. Just like all the other socialists and communists before you. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley You lead with reparations, 'abortion justice' (whatever the F that is) and 'abolishing ICE'? You are not a serious person, comrade-jihadist. Some might say delusional. Enjoy the vetos. 🤡 — Marv Kline (@Marvin_Kline_NW) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley So you want free abortions and handouts from the government for the rest of your life? Fitting. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley “Abortion justice,” reparations, Medicare for All, and abolish ICE aren’t policy ideas. They’re a package deal for people who think America is the problem and government is the solution. — Mike Bales™ 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley Reparations, baby murder, communism, and destroying our sovereignty? Yeah, sure, real American priorities right there. We'll pass. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley @Keeepenitreal This list is something a lunatic would prioritize. You belong in a rubber room. — Kathryn (@kbean511) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley Yes, please, do this. That way the R's will win with no effort in 28. Reparations LOL — Bob Greyishwhite (@myusername2017) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley People voted for affordability and giving reparations, abortions, Medicare or abolishing ICE does nothing to deliver on that. Stop protecting illegals and work for Americans for once — Michelle (@MichelleJ_USA) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley First two agenda items: reparations (stealing even more from white Americans) and “abortion justice” whatever the fuck that is. But let’s continue to pretend Democrats care about affordability 🤷🏻‍♂️ — shakermaker.eth (@Shakermaker003) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley So, how about you tell us how all these progressive initiatives will be funded, first? — Evan Anderson (@USAFMillionaire) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley Abortion justice does sound so much better than “killing the unborn” Block the bombs - does that mean the Iranian nuclear bomb ambitions? Stop datacenters - the irony as you post this from your smartphone on a social media platform. But cool graphic, right?! — not now (@greenermarble) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley We know exactly where Trump stands and it is directly opposed to your nonsense. WTF is “abortion justice”? — RadioFreeMinnesota (@WalzisaLiar) November 16, 2026

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@RepPressley The people already know where he stands and most of us stand with him on those issues. You think “the people” want reparations? “Some people”, sure. “The people”? Hardly. — AZMtnBiker480 (@AZMtnBiker480) November 16, 2026

@RepPressley You don't have to go through all that trouble. You want to know where Trump stands? Just ask him. He'll be happy to tell you! — ChuckBd (@ChuckBd_) November 16, 2026

Yes, let's put President Trump to the test and see if he vetoes every single one of these pieces of legislation.

Khanna isn't alone — there are a lot of crazy Democrats in Pressley's replies who are urging her to throw her name in for Speaker of the House because Extreme Hakeem Jeffries just isn't extreme enough.

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