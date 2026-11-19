Imagine being a parent in Albemarle County, Virginia right now.

The school district is shutting down from today through Thanksgiving because, according to The Family Foundation of Virginia, more than 500 employees hired over the past three years were never run through the Child Protective Services registry.

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Read that again.

Yeah.

That's the check Virginia law REQUIRES to screen people for founded child abuse or neglect. Five hundred! Around kids. For three years.

#BreakingNews: Albemarle County Public Schools will be closed beginning this Thursday and running through the Thanksgiving holiday due to "compliance issues" associated with hiring background checks. | Link in bio https://t.co/tGHnELV3af — CBS19 News: Charlottesville News First (@CBS19News) November 18, 2026

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This is unacceptable. Albemarle County Public Schools is shutting down starting Thursday through Thanksgiving because more than 500 employees hired over the past three years passed criminal background checks but were never submitted to the Child Protective Services Central Registry—the exact check required by Virginia law to screen for founded child abuse or neglect cases. When a school system cannot even complete basic, required safety screenings for hundreds of people working around kids, parents lose trust. If the public system will not protect our children, families deserve real options for other schooling. The federal scholarship tax credit was the perfect way to deliver that—giving parents the ability to direct resources toward scholarship opportunities that can go towards schools that fit their kids educational needs, but Gov Spanberger opted Virginia out of the program. Parents should not be trapped in a system that fails at the most basic duty of keeping kids safe. Scholarship opportunities exists for moments exactly like this. — The Family Foundation of Virginia (@TFFVA) November 18, 2026

And if you're a parent who'd like to get your kid out of that mess? Too bad, because Gov. Abigail Spanberger opted Virginia OUT of the federal scholarship tax credit that could have helped families pay for another option. As Mark Hemingway put it, "Can't think of a reason why anyone in Virginia would want to take advantage of a federal tax credit to help pay for private school. Can you?"

Can't think of a reason why anyone in Virginia would want to take advantage of a federal tax credit to help pay for private school. Can you? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 19, 2026

Yeah, us neither.

Slow clap. Heaven forbid Virginia families could get scholarships for resources to help them when their local public school system has to do its “Oops, we forgot to make sure we didn’t hire sexual predators” shutdown. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 19, 2026

Slow clap, indeed.

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