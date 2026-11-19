Ah yes, the classic "it wasn't us, it was literally everything else" defense.

Spare us, John Boy.

John Thune went in front of the cameras to explain the midterms, and according to him, voters were mad about the war, the economy, inflation, and gas prices, "none of which any of our candidates had much control over."

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What? Really? SERIOUSLY?!

Huh.

So the people we elect to run things had no control over how things are run? Sure, Jan. And his big fix for all of this? Connecting with the "middle." Because nothing fires up the base quite like a Senate leader promising to meet the other side halfway. Shocker, we know, but his own side was NOT having it.

Watch:

🚨 JOHN THUNE JUST NOW: "Any exit poll that you look at would tell you it was about the war, it was about the economy, it was about inflation, it was about gas prices...none of which any of our candidates had much control over." Thune says it's time to connect with the "middle" while the GOP has the minority for 2 years That MIDDLE better not include amnesty or the old, failed pre-Trump GOP! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

Post continues:

... while the GOP has the minority for 2 years That MIDDLE better not include amnesty or the old, failed pre-Trump GOP!

Man, people are pissed.

And we don't blame them one bit.

PSA we connected very well with the "middle" in 2024 and it was fully America first Trump mode. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

@EricLDaugh Whatever John Thune's advice is to conservatives. I will be doing the opposite. That is a Democrat in a RINO suit. https://t.co/b9scZJOYkw — Tismyainm 🇺🇸 (@TLCTeresaL) November 19, 2026

This doesn't seem to be going the way John thought it would.

@EricLDaugh What a disgrace he is — BlakeMKandzerArt - COMMISSIONS OPEN (@KandzerDesign) November 19, 2026

'Nuff said.

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She's Gonna BLOOOW! We're Officially on Day 4 (5?) of Self-Admitted LEFTY Sarah Longwell's Meltdown

PANTIES in a Bunch? Jessica Tarlov Spent Days Hinting at Hackers Over Network Glitch and LOL (WATCH)

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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