Don Leonard hasn't even found the House bathrooms yet, and he's already starting a fight with Hakeem Jeffries.

The freshly elected Ohio Democrat proudly announced he voted NO on Jeffries for Speaker, and he's got demands. A whole new amendment to overturn Citizens United, for starters. Oh, and a House vote on military aid to Israel, because nothing says "I'm here to fix America" quite like making your first big stand about cutting off our ally.

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Bless his heart.

The Democrat Party barely got the keys back and the kids are already fighting over the radio.

Today I voted no on Leader Jeffries for Speaker. We can’t rebuild trust while corporate money and special interests call the shots. I’m calling for a 28th Amendment to overturn Citizens United and a vote on military aid to Israel. Bc I’m fighting for what Ohio elected me to do. https://t.co/FrID2s24me — Don Leonard (@DonforOhio) November 18, 2026

Ohio elected him to hate Israel?

Weird.

To be fair, he's not unique in this view as we're seeing plenty of newly-elected Democrats claiming they only care about hating Israel. Sounds to us like a lot of people got conned.

Just sayin'.

@DonforOhio This you? @DonforOhio https://t.co/LhHGFP2k3I — Darren (@CartoonistCobra) November 18, 2026

That would be him.

@DonforOhio Sir, your performative stunts won't help your constituents. Pay attention in orientation and learn what it takes to do the job. GET TO WORK. — Philistina Aguilera (@mymomsguccigirl) November 18, 2026

@DonforOhio You are fighting for Jew haters. — Rich Klein (@RichKleinCrisis) November 19, 2026

He's a Democrat, of course he is.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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