A forensic expert who got his hands on Jeffrey Epstein’s full autopsy file has reached the conclusion a lot of people suspected all along: the official “he killed himself” story doesn’t hold up.

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After reviewing the photos and records, the expert says the injuries — including marks on the neck, shoulder trauma, and signs of a struggle — are far more consistent with someone being strangled from behind than with a suicide by hanging. The New York City medical examiner’s office is still standing by its 2019 suicide ruling, of course. But the new analysis, presented this week in London, is already lighting up the usual places on social media where “Epstein didn’t kill himself” went from punchline to prediction years ago.

Forensics expert reviews Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy and concludes he didn't kill himself https://t.co/u8a6i2qLGm — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 17, 2026

Hrm.

So much hrm.

ALL OF THE HRM.

@jsolomonReports Filing under the "we already knew this" category — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) November 17, 2026

@jsolomonReports Shocker — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) November 17, 2026

We feel shocked.

@jsolomonReports Go ask Hillary—I bet she knows something about it — bobibobersonthe3rd (@voterightshop) November 17, 2026

*cough cough*

@jsolomonReports Go ask Hillary—I bet she knows something about it — bobibobersonthe3rd (@voterightshop) November 17, 2026

@jsolomonReports ✋😔🤚 “Wow ... Really...? Wow... no, I had no idea Epstein didn’t really kill himself… you’re telling me this for the first time.” — Fly On The Wall (@four20girl) November 17, 2026

We feel shocked.

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