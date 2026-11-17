Ilhan Omar has a bold new idea for all that ICE and Border Patrol money: hand it to nonprofits so they can investigate the raids and build memorials to them.

We can't even make this up.

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The Minnesota Democrat’s “Make ICE Pay Act” would yank nearly $140 billion in enforcement funding and funnel it into a slush fund for communities that claim they were harmed by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdowns. Among the approved uses? “Truth telling,” commissions of inquiry, and memorialization — because nothing says accountability like paying activist groups to write the official history of their own grievances.

Ilhan Omar wants to divert $139.6 BILLION from ICE and CBP into a fund that could pay nonprofits to investigate immigration raids. Her bill explicitly lists “truth telling,” “commissions of inquiry” and “memorialization.” https://t.co/yLnjDstOPG — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 16, 2026

Soooo much affordability.

@nataliegwinters Wonder how much of that money will get kicked back to her for pitching the bill in the first place? — Nick Curran (@KXKVI) November 17, 2026

Oh, she'll get plenty in the way of donations, we're sure.

@nataliegwinters Just another way to siphon taxpayer money. — Roseanna Waller (@rwaller73) November 16, 2026

And punish ICE, yes.

@nataliegwinters Ngos need to be eliminated from our country — Accountability Warrior 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) November 16, 2026

Trump tried to get it done. Unfortunately, we have too many soft Republicans. Heck, just look at the midterms.

@nataliegwinters This is what happens when we don’t hold criminals accountable. Omar is going to come for the good guys now, and she’ll portray herself as a righteous victim-hero. The media here will help her. This is unconscionable. https://t.co/IoGJGCstRP — Morning Glory 🇺🇸🌼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) November 17, 2026

To be fair, there is still an investigation into Omar and from what we're hearing and seeing, they have a lot they're working with ... but like many of you, sadly, we're not holding our breath that anything will come of it. We hope we're wrong.

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