Harmeet Dhillon just got the groyper treatment and responded exactly the way you would expect from someone who has actual power.

Nick Fuentes spent part of his weekend at a self-styled “New Christian Right” gathering lecturing the room that “inclusive populism” is a dead end. In the process he name-checked JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, Turning Point USA, and Dhillon herself for the high crime of not constantly declaring that America is only a white Christian nation.

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Nick Fuentes COOKS inclusive populism dorks JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, Harmeet Dillon and TPUSA 🔥 "I like actually talking about race and religion. God has a name, it is Jesus Christ. You're not going to win without saying His name" https://t.co/E0va5r3YPH — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) November 15, 2026

Vague (predictable) talk of monotheism that might include Hindus or Muslims is, in his telling, a losing formula.

Dhillon, the Trump-aligned lawyer who has spent years in the actual arena instead of podcast basements, noticed the shout-out and offered a two-line Southern-style shrug: she had been mentioned by a groyper at a white-nationalist convention, and bless his heart.

Oh no, I was name-checked by a groyper at this White nationalist convention yesterday! Bless his heart! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 15, 2026

The contrast writes itself. One side is busy filing lawsuits, staffing administrations, and winning elections. The other is still workshopping which ethnic and religious purity tests will finally make the normies see the light.

@HarmeetKDhillon He’s a lunatic, and not a single person I know agrees with anything he says. — RayBrat (@raybrat54) November 16, 2026

@HarmeetKDhillon He's a useless little troll — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 15, 2026

@HarmeetKDhillon He’s a subhuman scumbag. Ignore him. — George Santos (@Georgesantos) November 16, 2026

Dhillon’s reaction suggests she is not losing sleep over the approval of people whose political strategy appears to be “say the quiet part louder until everyone leaves.” Twitchy readers can decide which approach looks more likely to move the needle.

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