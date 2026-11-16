Ann Coulter just delivered a deadpan reminder that trusting the federal government with anything important is a choice. A bad one.

In the wake of Friday’s air-traffic grounding, the longtime conservative commentator catalogued a greatest-hits reel of recent bureaucratic triumphs — months-long astronaut stranding, the Afghanistan exit, the East Palestine derailment, and the COVID-relief money bonfire — before dryly concluding that the obvious next step is to hand Uncle Sam even more responsibilities. It’s classic Coulter: short, vicious, and aimed squarely at the people who still believe “the government will handle it” is a serious plan rather than a punchline.

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The grounding of air traffic on Friday was a total shock considering how well the federal government usually works, like leaving the Boeing Starliner crew lost in space for 9 months, the flawless withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the East Palestine train derailment, the fraud-proofing of COVID relief funds, etc. etc. etc. We should definitely give the federal government more things to do! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 15, 2026

HAAAA!

We mean, absolutely!

@AnnCoulter But…. They will do better with healthcare — Bonzana (@BigChuc82197870) November 16, 2026

Because who doesn't want to trust their lives with the DMV, right?

@AnnCoulter Absolutely! Let’s do universal healthcare. That should be even better than Obamacare and less expensive too. — Ileana Carafas (@enkaustika) November 15, 2026

@AnnCoulter California has had much success building high speed rail... — Harald Ujc (@Harald_Ujc) November 15, 2026

Totally! How many billions in and it's still not done? Hey man, that's the government way.

@AnnCoulter Employees seek work with the federal government because it offers less responsibility — Karl Roebling (@kroebling3) November 16, 2026

And it's almost impossible to fire someone.

@AnnCoulter The most destructive statement in history! "I'm from the Government and I'm here to help" (Ronald Reagan) — jimjr (@njslea) November 15, 2026

Ain't that the truth?

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