Good Luck With THAT! Mamdani PROUDLY Axes NYPD Unit So Lefty Protesters Can FINALLY Riot in Peace

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani decided the city’s specialized rapid-response unit for protests, civil disorders, and counterterrorism work had simply outlived its usefulness—and took to social media to let everyone know the Strategic Response Group is getting the axe.

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Sounds not-productive, and maybe even dangerous, you know?

Watch:

We are disbanding the SRG. https://t.co/VRMUiSQlxY — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2026

The roughly 500–600 officers in the SRG, created back in 2015, will be reassigned rather than cut, with counterterrorism duties folded into an existing bureau while protest response gets the softer, dialogue-heavy, civilian-led treatment the mayor has been promising since the campaign trail.

Because nothing says “we’ve got this” in a major city quite like swapping a trained tactical unit for de-escalation teams and fewer tools in the toolbox when things get rowdy.

@NYCMayor You tell 'em, Saddam. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 16, 2026

Good ol' X is already pointing out that the same unit often showed up when demonstrations turned violent or major incidents hit, and we all know how THAT went.

But hey — priorities.

@NYCMayor When we allow the Theater Kids to govern. — Maggie’s Hooman 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mhenrylaw1) November 16, 2026

@NYCMayor NYC is about to become France. Best of luck. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 16, 2026

Seriously. Yikes.

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