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Good Luck With THAT! Mamdani PROUDLY Axes NYPD Unit So Lefty Protesters Can FINALLY Riot in Peace

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 16, 2026 11:10 AM
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Good Luck With THAT! Mamdani PROUDLY Axes NYPD Unit So Lefty Protesters Can FINALLY Riot in Peace
Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani decided the city’s specialized rapid-response unit for protests, civil disorders, and counterterrorism work had simply outlived its usefulness—and took to social media to let everyone know the Strategic Response Group is getting the axe.

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Sounds not-productive, and maybe even dangerous, you know?

Watch:

The roughly 500–600 officers in the SRG, created back in 2015, will be reassigned rather than cut, with counterterrorism duties folded into an existing bureau while protest response gets the softer, dialogue-heavy, civilian-led treatment the mayor has been promising since the campaign trail.

Because nothing says “we’ve got this” in a major city quite like swapping a trained tactical unit for de-escalation teams and fewer tools in the toolbox when things get rowdy.

Good ol' X is already pointing out that the same unit often showed up when demonstrations turned violent or major incidents hit, and we all know how THAT went.

But hey — priorities.

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Seriously. Yikes.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAM | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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