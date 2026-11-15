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Gaza Guy's 'Daddy Murdered by EVIL Israel' Story Leaves Out This KEY POINT About His Daddy (Pics)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 15, 2026 11:40 AM
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Gaza Guy's 'Daddy Murdered by EVIL Israel' Story Leaves Out This KEY POINT About His Daddy (Pics)
Twitchy/Meme

A Gaza activist is out with the usual “it didn’t start on October 7” sob story, claiming Israel killed his father back in 2001 when he was just a 4-month-old infant

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What he carefully leaves out is that his dad was a Palestinian officer from Khan Younis who was killed during an Israeli military operation in the middle of the Second Intifada — right after mortars had been fired at the Israeli town of Sderot. Instead of the full picture of a combatant dying in a response to attacks on civilians, we get the pure-victim framing that treats any Israeli action as unprovoked murder. It’s the classic bait-and-switch: bury the relevant context, lean hard on the baby photo, and hope nobody checks the timeline or the circumstances.

Aww, that's horrible.

Except, you know, it's a lie.

Posts are FOREVER, bro.

Huh. But wait, there's more! There's always more.

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Post continues:

... directed at the Israeli town of Sderot.I can see why you didn't want to add that context in your OP.

Sounds like Haitham is a big liar. We know, you're all shocked.

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM

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