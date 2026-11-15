Gaza Guy's 'Daddy Murdered by EVIL Israel' Story Leaves Out This KEY POINT About His Daddy (Pics)

A Gaza activist is out with the usual “it didn’t start on October 7” sob story, claiming Israel killed his father back in 2001 when he was just a 4-month-old infant

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What he carefully leaves out is that his dad was a Palestinian officer from Khan Younis who was killed during an Israeli military operation in the middle of the Second Intifada — right after mortars had been fired at the Israeli town of Sderot. Instead of the full picture of a combatant dying in a response to attacks on civilians, we get the pure-victim framing that treats any Israeli action as unprovoked murder. It’s the classic bait-and-switch: bury the relevant context, lean hard on the baby photo, and hope nobody checks the timeline or the circumstances.

Israel killed my father in 2001. I was only four months old. It did not begin on October 7. — Haitham in Gaza 🇵🇸🍉 (@HaithamElmasri1) November 14, 2026

Aww, that's horrible.

Except, you know, it's a lie.

Posts are FOREVER, bro.

https://t.co/4R8VOtlkkS — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 15, 2026

Huh. But wait, there's more! There's always more.

Your father was Muhammad Ramadan Nimer Al-Masry (last name means "the Egyptian") He was a Palestinian officer from Khan Younis and killed during a military incursion into Palestinian-controlled territory during the SECOND INTIFADA. The Israeli operation followed MORTAR FIRE directed at the Israeli town of Sderot. I can see why you didn't want to add that context in your OP. — Nick Matau (@nick_matau) November 15, 2026

Post continues:

... directed at the Israeli town of Sderot.I can see why you didn't want to add that context in your OP.

Sounds like Haitham is a big liar. We know, you're all shocked.

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