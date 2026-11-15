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Mystery 'Conservative' PAC Blows $8.5M Smearing GOP Before Midterms — DataRepublican Drops Names

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 15, 2026 8:50 AM
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Mystery 'Conservative' PAC Blows $8.5M Smearing GOP Before Midterms — DataRepublican Drops Names
Meme

In the closing weeks of the 2026 midterms, a network of freshly minted dark-money groups — led by a super PAC that barely existed three weeks earlier — poured more than $8.5 million into robocalls, texts, and mailers that painted Republican candidates as insufficiently conservative on guns, abortion, immigration, and the like, while simultaneously boosting little-known Libertarian and third-party spoilers as the “real” alternatives.

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Weird, right?

Heck, even CNN is reporting on it so you KNOW it's weird:

Corporate and FEC records tie the effort to the same Salt Lake City accountant, yet the actual source of the money remains a complete mystery — conveniently timed after pre-election disclosure deadlines closed.

Convenient indeed.

In several tight House races, the third-party totals exceeded the GOP margins of defeat, raising pointed questions about who was really trying to peel away conservative votes and why.

DataRepublican was not at all surprised.

Wow.

So, was it really a Conservative PAC, or a bunch of bad actors pretending?

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Or do we have bad actors on the Right?

Maybe a bit of both at this point and in this current atmosphere.

*sigh*
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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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