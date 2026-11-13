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Yup, He's THE GOAT: John Kennedy SHREDS the GOP for Not Listening to Americans As Only He Can

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 13, 2026 11:25 AM
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Yup, He's THE GOAT: John Kennedy SHREDS the GOP for Not Listening to Americans As Only He Can
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy brought his signature Southern bluntness to the Senate floor this week, telling fellow Republicans that the midterms delivered a message they need to absorb instead of ignoring. With Democrats poised to seize control after the new year, the Louisiana conservative laid out a simple plan: drop the kid gloves, pay attention to what voters are actually telling them, and get serious about confirming the remaining nominees while the GOP still holds the majority. Kennedy made clear he’s prepared to stay in Washington through the holidays if that’s what it takes to finish the work.

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Although, if we're being honest, the timing of his speech is not great considering the Senate proceeded to take a three-day weekend after making a big deal of working day and night and through the holidays.

We love Kennedy for his sass and honesty, but we can't help but understand why so many people on X are ticked at him for posting this while he's on a long weekend.

Tough crowd. And understandably so.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | AMERICA 250 | JOHN KENNEDY | POLLING | USA

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