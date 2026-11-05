We Could WATCH Ron DeSantis Go Scorched Earth on DO-NOTHING Senate Republicans All Day (VIDEO)

Ron DeSantis just delivered the bluntest possible message to Senate Republicans staring down the clock: stop treating the remaining judicial confirmation calendar like optional overtime and start living in the building until the work is done.

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This. All of this.

No breaks.

No vacations.

GET IT DONE.

With more than 20 of President Trump’s nominees still pending — including four appeals-court picks — and Democrats set to seize the Senate on January 3, the window for installing conservative judges is measured in weeks, not months. Once Sheldon Whitehouse takes the gavel on Judiciary, those seats stay empty or get filled by the other side. Grassley has already stacked hearings for November 10 in an attempt to force the issue, but the reality is that eight weeks of normal Senate hours will not finish the job.

The choice DeSantis is forcing is simple: bring the cots into the cloakroom or hand the courts back before the new majority is even sworn in.

🚨 WOW: Ron DeSantis just gave Senate Republicans the only advice that matters before January 3rd. "I would roll in cots to the U.S. Senate cloak room." More than 20 of Trump's judicial nominees are still pending. Four are appeals court picks. Republicans have confirmed 56 judges since Trump came back. Democrats take the Senate on January 3rd, and Sheldon Whitehouse takes the Judiciary Committee. After that, a conservative judge does not get confirmed. Not one. Grassley already scheduled back to back hearings for November 10th to cram them through. They have eight weeks. Then the door shuts for the rest of the term. Roll in the cots or hand the courts back to the other side. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 5, 2026

Post continues:

... judges since Trump came back. Democrats take the Senate on January 3rd, and Sheldon Whitehouse takes the Judiciary Committee.After that, a conservative judge does not get confirmed. Not one. Grassley already scheduled back to back hearings for November 10th to cram them through.They have eight weeks. Then the door shuts for the rest of the term. Roll in the cots or hand the courts back to the other side.

What he said.

All of it.

LOUDER FOR THE REPUBLICAN SENATORS IN THE BACK.

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