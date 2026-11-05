'WASTE of Space!' Election Integrity Network Sr. Legal Fellow DECIMATES John Thune in EPIC Post

Senate Majority Leader John Thune spent the day after the election patting himself and his colleagues on the back for a list of “accomplishments” that somehow never included the one thing millions of Republican voters actually demanded: securing the elections themselves.

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Over the last two years, Senate Republicans have put up a strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets, more money in Americans’ pockets, and new opportunities for families and businesses to get ahead. After fighting Democrat obstruction at every turn, we prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration. I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done. Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream. — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) November 4, 2026

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... we prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration. I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done. Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream.

He's either completely tone-deaf with zero self-awareness OR he really thinks that much of himself. Either way, he has no business being in any sort of leadership in the Senate. None.

And plenty of people are letting him know it. That being said, there was one post from Cleta Mitchell that really stuck out to us ... she just decimated him.

No. You didn’t. You are absolutely 100% wrong. You did nothing of the sort. @NRSC Senate Republicans under YOUR “leadership” did nothing. Nothing. You had the chance to begin the process of saving our election system from the radical left. By passing the SAVE America Act. But K Street either didn’t care or opposed it. So why bother, right? Because the GOP Senate only does what can be monetized via those endless lobbyist dinners / fundraisers. If it can’t raise you money? Probably not worth doing. And you BERATED @BasedMikeLee for trying to get you to work full weeks, to try to pass the SAVE America Act. Or to work a weekend sometime. Or not to recess for weeks in March and then again recess for a month in August. You and your fellow GOP Senators told him that nobody cared about the SAVE America Act. That he needed to sit down and shut up. And the American people watched you, day after lazy, do-nothing day. And how you literally could not come up with a single idea to manage the Senate rules to get the bill passed. You just could not figure it out. Because you really didn’t and don’t care. And because you just are clueless. What’s all the fuss, you say. It’s not a big deal to you that our election system has been taken over and manipulated by the left. That aliens by the hundreds of thousands are on our voter rolls, that there are illegal votes by the thousands in the election results…and that it matters. It matters to the USA. But not to you @LeaderJohnThune So now, you don’t have to worry about it. You don’t have to be in charge of producing meaningful results for the American people. They just sent you to your room without any supper. I’m sure you must be relieved. You and your fellow GOP colleagues who just flat couldn’t be bothered to figure out how to save our elections. Well done, you. What a waste of space you’ve been as a leader. That term should never be applied to you or to your inner circle. Utterly disgusted by the lot of you. You did this. Tuesday was the Thune election. You own it. Hope you’re happy. @EIwatchdogs @seanmdav @EricLDaugh @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump @Bannons_WarRoom @greg_price11 @RealAmVoice — Cleta Mitchell (@CletaMitchell) November 4, 2026

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... But K Street either didn’t care or opposed it. So why bother, right? Because the GOP Senate only does what can be monetized via those endless lobbyist dinners / fundraisers. If it can’t raise you money? Probably not worth doing. And you BERATED @BasedMikeLee for trying to get you to work full weeks, to try to pass the SAVE America Act. Or to work a weekend sometime. Or not to recess for weeks in March and then again recess for a month in August. You and your fellow GOP Senators told him that nobody cared about the SAVE America Act. That he needed to sit down and shut up. And the American people watched you, day after lazy, do-nothing day. And how you literally could not come up with a single idea to manage the Senate rules to get the bill passed. You just could not figure it out. Because you really didn’t and don’t care. And because you just are clueless. What’s all the fuss, you say. It’s not a big deal to you that our election system has been taken over and manipulated by the left. That aliens by the hundreds of thousands are on our voter rolls, that there are illegal votes by the thousands in the election results…and that it matters. It matters to the USA. But not to you So now, you don’t have to worry about it. You don’t have to be in charge of producing meaningful results for the American people. They just sent you to your room without any supper. I’m sure you must be relieved. You and your fellow GOP colleagues who just flat couldn’t be bothered to figure out how to save our elections. Well done, you. What a waste of space you’ve been as a leader. That term should never be applied to you or to your inner circle. Utterly disgusted by the lot of you. You did this. Tuesday was the Thune election. You own it. Hope you’re happy.

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What she said.

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