What This Dem Just BRAGGED About Dem Advocacy Groups Doing on Election Day Sounds Pretty SEDITIOUS-Y

On the eve of the midterms, MS NOW’s Carol Leonnig joined Rachel Maddow to describe how so-called “democracy advocate groups” have been quietly contacting FBI agents to prep them on what to do if they receive what the groups consider an “illegal order” on Election Day.

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The exchange, which quickly circulated after a conservative account flagged it, has drawn sharp pushback from critics who see outside activists coaching federal agents to second-guess commands in real time as the kind of coordinated resistance move that usually draws far harsher labels.

Watch:

Carol Leonnig tells Rachel Maddow that "Democracy advocate groups" are contacting FBI agents about "illegal orders" on election day: "I don't want to say the way, but there is a way they are reaching out to agents to make sure they know what to do, if they're given an illegal order." Sounds a whole lot like a "Seditious Six" move by leftwing groups with the FBI. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

Post continues:

... order." Sounds a whole lot like a "Seditious Six" move by leftwing groups with the FBI.

Yup. What 'illegal orders' are they worried about?

@WesternLensman This right here, what she’s doing, is election interference. “Are the illegal orders in the room with us now?” 🤔 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 3, 2026

@WesternLensman Ideological subversion- right here Everything they say and do is scripted by their masters. — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) November 3, 2026

While we're certainly not experts, this feels dirty to us.

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