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What This Dem Just BRAGGED About Dem Advocacy Groups Doing on Election Day Sounds Pretty SEDITIOUS-Y

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 03, 2026 11:55 AM
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What This Dem Just BRAGGED About Dem Advocacy Groups Doing on Election Day Sounds Pretty SEDITIOUS-Y
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On the eve of the midterms, MS NOW’s Carol Leonnig joined Rachel Maddow to describe how so-called “democracy advocate groups” have been quietly contacting FBI agents to prep them on what to do if they receive what the groups consider an “illegal order” on Election Day. 

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The exchange, which quickly circulated after a conservative account flagged it, has drawn sharp pushback from critics who see outside activists coaching federal agents to second-guess commands in real time as the kind of coordinated resistance move that usually draws far harsher labels.

Watch:

Post continues:

... order."

Sounds a whole lot like a "Seditious Six" move by leftwing groups with the FBI.

Yup. What 'illegal orders' are they worried about? 

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While we're certainly not experts, this feels dirty to us.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FBI

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