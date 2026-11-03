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LOL-WUT? Jack Mehoff? AG Hamilton DROPS NYT for Pushing List of 'Jewish Leaders' Supporting El-Sayed

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 03, 2026 10:55 AM
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LOL-WUT? Jack Mehoff? AG Hamilton DROPS NYT for Pushing List of 'Jewish Leaders' Supporting El-Sayed
Meme

In a performance that would make even the most jaded media skeptic do a double-take, the New York Times recently treated a barely-vetted Google Sheet of alleged Michigan “Jewish leaders” backing Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed as if it were a definitive snapshot of community sentiment. 

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We made the same face, yup.

A casual look at the roster turns up entries that read like late-night pranks — complete with names that sound like they were workshopped in a high-school locker room — alongside at least one person who is no longer among the living and a thicket of last-initial-only signatories that make independent verification essentially impossible. 

That the paper of record would still run with the story, framing the collection as meaningful evidence of broad Jewish support, suggests the narrative was doing the heavy lifting long before anyone bothered to check whether the names belonged to real people, actual Jews, or anyone in a position to lead.

AG Hamilton was more than happy to embarrass the lefty rag.

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Post continues:

... it includes names like “Jack Mehoff”. I happen to know that one of the names is someone deceased. A majority of the signatories don’t even use their full names, just a last initial, so it’s impossible to confirm these are even real people or Jewish.

Why would they publish a story about a completely unreliable list with random names on a google sheet? Because the point was the narrative.

Anything to help the Islamic socialist.

We see what they did here. Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We should probably stop while we're sort of ahead, we don't see this getting any better on the thread. Heh.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | FAKE NEWS | JUDAISM | MICHIGAN | THE NEW YORK TIMES

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