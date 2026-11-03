LOL-WUT? Jack Mehoff? AG Hamilton DROPS NYT for Pushing List of 'Jewish Leaders' Supporting El-Sayed

In a performance that would make even the most jaded media skeptic do a double-take, the New York Times recently treated a barely-vetted Google Sheet of alleged Michigan “Jewish leaders” backing Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed as if it were a definitive snapshot of community sentiment.

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We made the same face, yup.

A casual look at the roster turns up entries that read like late-night pranks — complete with names that sound like they were workshopped in a high-school locker room — alongside at least one person who is no longer among the living and a thicket of last-initial-only signatories that make independent verification essentially impossible.

That the paper of record would still run with the story, framing the collection as meaningful evidence of broad Jewish support, suggests the narrative was doing the heavy lifting long before anyone bothered to check whether the names belonged to real people, actual Jews, or anyone in a position to lead.

AG Hamilton was more than happy to embarrass the lefty rag.

Yesterday the NYT published a list of what was alleged to be over 500 Michigan “Jewish leaders” supporting El-Sayed. The point of doing so was to paint a narrative that he has strong Jewish support in MI. But did the NYT do any vetting to the list? A quick skim and you notice it includes names like “Jack Mehoff”. I happen to know that one of the names is someone deceased. A majority of the signatories don’t even use their full names, just a last initial, so it’s impossible to confirm these are even real people or Jewish. Why would they publish a story about a completely unreliable list with random names on a google sheet? Because the point was the narrative. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 3, 2026

Post continues:

... it includes names like “Jack Mehoff”. I happen to know that one of the names is someone deceased. A majority of the signatories don’t even use their full names, just a last initial, so it’s impossible to confirm these are even real people or Jewish. Why would they publish a story about a completely unreliable list with random names on a google sheet? Because the point was the narrative.

Anything to help the Islamic socialist.

@AGHamilton29 He's a real person. https://t.co/w6zigHf3ix — Orwell 1984 (@MaineRed2020) November 3, 2026

We see what they did here. Heh.

@AGHamilton29 You may not vote Democrat when you're alive, but you darn sure will once you're dead. — Pam D (@soirchick) November 3, 2026

@AGHamilton29 @ScotBertram I know Mehoff served bravely in Vietnam, I had no idea he was Jewish. — Michael Tierney 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@quiet_rightie) November 3, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

@AGHamilton29 Was Haywood Jablowmy on there too? — Dick Hertz (@ImproperOpinion) November 3, 2026

We should probably stop while we're sort of ahead, we don't see this getting any better on the thread. Heh.

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