We Didn't Think Megyn Kelly Would Be Willing to Go So Low That She'd HELP Abdul El-Sayed ... But ...

Megyn Kelly has apparently decided that the secret to Abdul El-Sayed’s strength in the Michigan Senate race is his hardline opposition to Israel, while dismissing Mike Rogers as a “neocon” whose attempts to highlight El-Sayed’s ties to radical groups won’t land because too many Republicans feel betrayed by Trump.

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Read that again.

El-Sayed is doing well because he hates Israel.

K.

Sure, that tracks — if you believe the average Michigan voter is primarily motivated by hostility toward America’s closest Middle East ally and that any criticism of a progressive Democrat’s associations is somehow irrelevant in a state that just watched the Left spend years soft-pedaling extremism.

The analysis might play well in certain psychotic, insane online circles, but it conveniently ignores that El-Sayed’s own debate performance involved plenty of personal mudslinging of his own, and that plenty of voters still notice when a candidate’s foreign policy views sit comfortably to the Left of most of the country.

We also still notice when a candidate SUCKS, and Abdul does.

Watch:

Megyn Kelly says the reason Abdul El-Sayed is doing so well in the Senate race is because he’s taking a hard stance against Israel and putting domestic issues first. She then calls Mike Rogers a “neocon” and claims a lot of Republicans feel betrayed by Trump, so Rogers’ attempts to tie El-Sayed to radical Muslim groups aren’t going to motivate the GOP base in Michigan. — Justin (@JustinUSA) October 12, 2026

Guess how this is going over.

@megynkelly has destroyed her career. She is unAmerican, a sell out and untrustworthy. — Elicia Brand (@EliciaBrand) October 13, 2026

@JustinUSA But he’s not doing well. Nobody is underperforming the fundamentals more. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 12, 2026

@JustinUSA Megyn is an emaciated hack. — 🪬Autonomous Allie Zone🪬Ⓥ (@AutonomousAllie) October 13, 2026

We are a tad bit worried about how thin she is. Not being hateful, just truly concerned.

@JustinUSA Megyn has lost the plot. She's now chasing clicks as has been previously observed. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) October 13, 2026

@JustinUSA wtf happened to this woman??? — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇷🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) October 13, 2026

That's truly what we're all wondering at this point.

Meanwhile, Byron York is actually informed and had this to say about El-Sayed and his campaign:

As a Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed presents two categories of problems. One is his radical background and associations. The other is his set of proposals, which would be troubling even without the radical background and associations. This is about the insane expense of his keynote proposal, Medicare for All: https://t.co/9pnemgFkbi — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 13, 2026

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Remember when she used to be able to do that? What has happened to Megyn?

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