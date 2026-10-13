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We Didn't Think Megyn Kelly Would Be Willing to Go So Low That She'd HELP Abdul El-Sayed ... But ...

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 13, 2026 9:20 AM
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We Didn't Think Megyn Kelly Would Be Willing to Go So Low That She'd HELP Abdul El-Sayed ... But ...
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Megyn Kelly has apparently decided that the secret to Abdul El-Sayed’s strength in the Michigan Senate race is his hardline opposition to Israel, while dismissing Mike Rogers as a “neocon” whose attempts to highlight El-Sayed’s ties to radical groups won’t land because too many Republicans feel betrayed by Trump. 

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Read that again.

El-Sayed is doing well because he hates Israel.

K.

Sure, that tracks — if you believe the average Michigan voter is primarily motivated by hostility toward America’s closest Middle East ally and that any criticism of a progressive Democrat’s associations is somehow irrelevant in a state that just watched the Left spend years soft-pedaling extremism. 

The analysis might play well in certain psychotic, insane online circles, but it conveniently ignores that El-Sayed’s own debate performance involved plenty of personal mudslinging of his own, and that plenty of voters still notice when a candidate’s foreign policy views sit comfortably to the Left of most of the country.

We also still notice when a candidate SUCKS, and Abdul does.

Watch:

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Guess how this is going over.

We are a tad bit worried about how thin she is. Not being hateful, just truly concerned.

That's truly what we're all wondering at this point.

Meanwhile, Byron York is actually informed and had this to say about El-Sayed and his campaign:

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Remember when she used to be able to do that? What has happened to Megyn?

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MEGYN KELLY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS

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