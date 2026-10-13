Oh DAMN... LOL: People Are LOVING Ann Coulter's Very Thoughtful Columbus Day Post for Ilhan Omar

Let it never be said that Ann Coulter isn't a thoughtful, considerate, caring, and kind-hearted pundit.

Heh.

Coulter took one look at the federal raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home and decided the best way to mark Columbus Day was to hope the agents didn’t ruin the congresswoman’s holiday. Yes, while most of us were celebrating the explorer who connected the Old World and the New, Omar was dealing with Homeland Security Investigations executing a search warrant at her Washington-area residence as part of an ongoing probe into alleged immigration fraud tied to paperwork her late father filled out when she was a child.

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Omar, naturally, immediately declared it pure political intimidation and insisted she “will not be silenced,” which is exactly the kind of response you’d expect from someone whose entire brand involves railing against American exceptionalism while cashing a congressional paycheck. The timing, landing smack on Columbus Day, was almost too perfect for a progressive who has never been shy about treating Western history as one long apology tour.

Let's hope that today's raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's home didn't prevent her from having an otherwise joyous Columbus Day! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 12, 2026

See? Totally thoughtful and considerate.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Oof.

@AnnCoulter https://t.co/W1J1OtZdfA — Chris DeRosa (@ChrisDeRosa) October 12, 2026

There's a post for everything, you know?

@AnnCoulter it happened on Columbus Day, lol — Based George Washington (@dp58343) October 12, 2026

There are no coincidences. Just sayin'.

@AnnCoulter 🔔 Karma or schadenfreude?! Aw screw it. Both! 🤣 — The Same Bird (@TSBirdey) October 12, 2026

It ALL works. Unless, of course, you're Ilhan Omar. But lucky us, she will not be silenced.

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