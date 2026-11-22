Bo French, who lost his Texas Railroad Commission race after a September post about South Asian students at a University of Texas football game, just got booted from his Fort Worth country club. Apparently that wasn't humiliating enough, so on Friday he went after Harmeet Dhillon.

Advertisement

Don't look at us, we just work here.

This is where it all started:

EXCLUSIVE: Bo French, the far-right firebrand who centered his losing campaign for the Texas Railroad Commission on his anti-immigration stance, lost his membership at a Fort Worth country club. https://t.co/QZidf23Fvd — POLITICO (@politico) November 18, 2026

Gosh, what a bummer.

Some 'Young Republicans of Texas' group jumped into the fray ...

We need more figures like Bo French who are willing to speak the truth even if it means getting kicked out of the country club. — Young Republicans of Texas (@YRsOfTexas) November 18, 2026

... which ultimately got Harmeet Dhillon's attention.

Bo French, the Rosa Parks of white supremacists. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 20, 2026

Ouch.

French was not thrilled with her comment:

We are approaching Thanksgiving, a distinctly American holiday. I wonder who will have a totally revealing crash out? Harmeet: “hold my beer” — Bo French (@bofrench) November 20, 2026

Is he implying she's not American? Bro, that's weak.

Luckily, Dhillon was more than willing to clapback:

I’ve celebrated Thanksgiving with my American family for over 50 years. It’s my favorite American holiday. Every year, my family gives thanks for our blessings as Americans. This year, Mom and I will celebrate it together, as we have done for decades. I’m also welcome at all the clubs I’ve belonged to in recent years. I hope you figure out how being a hateful bigot is NOT the American way. God bless you! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 20, 2026

Post continues:

... all the clubs I’ve belonged to in recent years. I hope you figure out how being a hateful bigot is NOT the American way. God bless you!

We loved that she left him with a blessing.

https://t.co/5sjHDfxrnF — Bo French (@bofrench) November 20, 2026

asdf

Cluster B eunuch. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 20, 2026

Stop digging, dude.

============================================================

Related:

If HEGSETH Said This! WOOF! Obama's Wingman Had This to Say About Drone-Killing AMERICANS (WATCH)

Sir, That's a PAY CUT! Spine Surgeon TORCHES Ro Khanna's $1 Trillion Medicare for All Savings Claim

Wait, So You DO Know! DemGovs Say a Woman's Place Is in the Governor's Mansion, Gets RATIOED



THIS Is What STUPID Looks Like: GenZ'r TURNS DOWN Amazon Gig to Stand in Solidarity With... Nobody



Bro, YOU'RE a MEMBER: Scott Jennings OWNS Obama for His TONE-DEAF Dig at House Republicans

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.