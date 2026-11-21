A post declaring Elon Musk evil has garnered 47,000 likes in the past two days. What has he done now? Is he responsible for civilian casualties in Ukraine because he won't let the Ukrainian military use the commercial Starlink satellite internet service he's been providing for free to launch offensive drone strikes against Russia? No, this time people are calling Musk evil because a turtle and a dolphin washed up on shore in Mexico following the explosion of a SpaceX Starship Super Heavy booster over the Gulf of America on November 13.

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Elon Musk exploded a rocket near a wildlife refuge and now dead animals are washing up on shore. No matter what he says he is, he's evil. — kyama (@kyamawebb23) November 20, 2026

SpaceX has been investigating the explosion and stated that its debris-field survey found no evidence that falling booster debris harmed animals. But, of course, that's what an evil company like SpaceX would say, isn't it?

Here's a really comprehensive look at the facts. This post is really, really long, so we're only going to edit it down a bit — if you'd like to read the whole thing, just click.

Claim: Elon Musk exploded a rocket near a wildlife refuge, and because of that, dead animals are washing up. Therefore he's evil. Literal: False. The booster did blow up. A dead turtle and a dolphin were found later. Nobody has shown the rocket killed them, and the guy who found the turtle said that out loud. Flight 15, Nov 13. Super Heavy Booster 22 aborted its own tower catch and the flight-termination system fired over the Gulf, a few meters above the water. The ship made it back and got caught. That is a range-safety abort, not Musk detonating a rocket at animals. [[1]](https://t.co/OCietiGDwl) A few days later, pieces showed up on Playa Bagdad, Mexico, south of Starbase. Mexican group Conibio Global posted a dead loggerhead and a dolphin and said they might be collateral damage. The same post said the cause of death is not determined. Infobae: the turtle is at a vet school for necropsy, and the dolphin was already too rotten to test. Their president said if the necropsy pins it on the blast, that would be the first scientific evidence they've ever had. [[2]](https://t.co/PeRBGTzqNt) [[3]](https://t.co/cVFFYI3QSK) Definitions: - "Exploded a rocket" as sold: Musk set one off at protected habitat. What happened: the booster's own software called off a catch, diverted offshore, and the termination system fired. - "And now" as sold: the blast killed them and the sea delivered the bodies. What's documented: animals found 30–48 hours later, cause open. - "Near a wildlife refuge" as sold: the deaths happened at the refuge. Starbase does sit on the edge of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge. The animals were reported on a Mexican beach, not in that refuge. [[4]](https://t.co/aCpXAPGKRL) Framing: juxtaposition doing the work of a necropsy. "Alongside dead turtles" is the headline trick. The tweet kept the pairing and threw out the caveat the same articles printed. "He's evil" is the conclusion the missing cause of death is smuggling. Scale: same unit, dead sea turtles and dolphins on a Gulf beach. - This incident: 1 loggerhead, necropsy not back. 1 dolphin, too decomposed to test. - Texas beaches, ordinary years 2010–2019: about 1,557 sea turtle strandings a year. Roughly 4 a day, no rocket required. [[5]](https://t.co/3qJMnUKLR6) - Gulf shrimp trawls, NOAA's 2015 estimate, standard nets only: on the order of 19–130 Kemp's ridleys, 5–36 loggerheads, and 22–81 greens killed that year. [[2]](https://t.co/PeRBGTzqNt) - US marine mammals, 2025: 8,058 strandings. [[6]](https://t.co/7lckrYLAlu) One unconfirmed turtle is noise against that background. A Gulf beach producing a dead turtle two days after something is not evidence that something killed it. Precedent / silence: the principle is "industrial thing happened near the coast, dead animal found after, therefore they murdered it." Conibio has run that pairing on earlier Starship flights, before results. The refuge fight is years old. Fish and Wildlife is in the middle of a land swap with SpaceX, and thousands of people already wrote in against it. Ocean booster losses are normal range safety. The accounts treating this turtle as proof of evil are not posting when Texas logs four dead turtles a day from cold stuns, shrimp nets, and jetty rocks. Omitted: necropsy isn't back. The activist said so. PROFEPA's first collection day was about 2 kg, and they warned that waves move junk that was already out there, so not every scrap on that beach is this flight. "Thousands, possibly millions of pieces" is a crumb count. Their own guy described a lot of it as about a cubic centimeter. SpaceX calling the posts fabrications is its own stretch. Fragments were collected. That still doesn't make the kill true. [[3]](https://t.co/cVFFYI3QSK) Verdict: False. The rocket blew up. The evil is a sticker on a turtle that hasn't been cut open yet. — KD (@DanMoo9) November 20, 2026

The post continues:

… the turtle said that out loud. … One unconfirmed turtle is noise against that background. A Gulf beach producing a dead turtle two days after something is not evidence that something killed it. … Verdict: False. The rocket blew up. The evil is a sticker on a turtle that hasn't been cut open yet.

@kyamawebb23 Can you please post the pictures and then the autopsy report on the cause of death by an independent lab? Thanks. — Bob (@palmer2272) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 Mexican environmental groups (possibly a bit biased) documented two dead animals with no direct link to the explosion being established. How many animals die in the ocean every day? (I'm guessing they also didn't document whether the animals washed up or were placed. — MSMCPA (@MCPAMIAMI) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 Zero proof of this — Unfiltered Artist (@EmpireEnjoyer3) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 This is absolute nonsense with zero evidence. It is evil to wrongfully attack people. — The Intersect (@mburm201) November 21, 2026

@kyamawebb23 There have been zero reports of this. — Tim Harber (@timothyharber) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 https://t.co/qo9wzk8w20 — Sisyphean Journal (@ChristinaD9752) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 Fake news. — P Breit 🇺🇸 (@pbreit) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 And you expect us to take your word for it. 🤣😂🤣 — DEC (@DECdecalogue) November 21, 2026

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@kyamawebb23 https://t.co/5G5LazrLaF — Curve Dweller (@unethicalaccel) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 “Environmental groups reported a dead turtle and dolphin nearby and raised concerns of collateral damage, but Mexican authorities and sources confirm the cause of death for the animals remains unestablished, with ongoing inspections by PROFEP” — אֱלִישֶׁבַע (@BetsyAnn1979) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 Try again Bot. https://t.co/Ny1UNwB6sd — Johnny Two Ski-Doos (@JohnMye62682323) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 Do you have pictures or evidence that a rocket killed wildlife? Or do you just talk out of your ass for clicks because your ego is what is evil here. — Craig C (@CanUSeeTheLie) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 Oh no. I bet nothing like that has ever happened before. How stupid are these people? This country is in so much trouble. — Kit Kat (@LewisKathi22977) November 21, 2026

@kyamawebb23 It was two dead animals that washed up, literally 2, a single sea turtle and a single dolphin, with no cause of death determined in the two animals lol — HorrorFXDesigns (@HorrorFXDesigns) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 Off shore wind farms have been killing marine animals for decades — AL CPA (@AL_NEWS) November 20, 2026

@kyamawebb23 You should absolutely send him a message by never posting on his platform ever again — 5000x (@CharlieRapCity) November 20, 2026

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As KD said above in his very long post, the turtle is at a veterinary school for necropsy, and the president of Conibio Global said if the necropsy pins it on the blast, that would be the first scientific evidence they've ever had. We need answers, now!

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