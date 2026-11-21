Outgoing Sen. John Cornyn says in a follow-up post that he'd like to work with President Donald Trump to fill a vacant judge's seat while Republicans still have a Senate majority, but if he can have his choice, then he's certainly not going to just rubber-stamp the president's nominee. Sen. Ted Cruz went on Fox News to talk about Cornyn handing over the judgeship to the Democrats next term and to address rumors of a shouting match between the two senators.

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🚨 OMG. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms that John Cornyn SCREAMED at the top of his lungs and CURSED at Cruz for simply suggesting he not hand the federal judge nomination to Democrats ‼️ CRUZ: "HE BASICALLY GAVE THE SEAT TO THE DEMOCRATS." 🤯 "He began SCREAMING. He began CURSING at me." "He was yelling loud enough that what's been reported are the things that he was screaming and cursing at the top of his lungs!" "I said, you're going to give this seat to the Democrats. He got VERY angry." "He REFUSED to return the blue slip. HE VETOED IT. The seat is gonna REMAIN VACANT!" Trump nominee Elliott Gaiser also CLERKED on the Fifth Circuit in Houston and now runs the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel Cornyn has been at odds with the White House ever since President Trump ENDORSED Ken Paxton over him in the Senate race Republicans have only weeks left before Democrats run the Senate, and Cornyn is throwing a useless FIT. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2026

The post continues:

… me." "He was yelling loud enough that what's been reported are the things that he was screaming and cursing at the top of his lungs!" "I said, you're going to give this seat to the Democrats. He got VERY angry." "He REFUSED to return the blue slip. HE VETOED IT. The seat is gonna REMAIN VACANT!" Trump nominee Elliott Gaiser also CLERKED on the Fifth Circuit in Houston and now runs the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel Cornyn has been at odds with the White House ever since President Trump ENDORSED Ken Paxton over him in the Senate race Republicans have only weeks left before Democrats run the Senate, and Cornyn is throwing a useless FIT.

Cornyn admitted to being a notorious cusser and screamer but then went on to call Cruz a "fragile thing."

Everyone knows that I am a notorious cusser and screamer and that Ted is a fragile thing. But enough about us. If a President can appoint someone from another state, no Senator will have a say in their state, notwithstanding Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. It is called "advise and consent." — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 21, 2026

The post continues:

… Constitution. It is called "advise and consent."

Cornyn posted his objections to nominee Elliott Gaiser:

If President Trump wanted to fill a judicial vacancy in Dallas, why did he wait until after the midterms to nominate someone? The seat has been vacant since 2025. Then, without any consultation, he nominates a non-Texan with little connection to the Lone Star State, with no trial court experience, and who has not been appropriately vetted for a lifetime job. The Senate has a constitutional responsibility to provide "advise and consent," which is impossible without consultation. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 21, 2026

The post continues:

… trial court experience, and who has not been appropriately vetted for a lifetime job. The Senate has a constitutional responsibility to provide "advise and consent," which is impossible without consultation.

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So, it's Trump's fault for leaving the seat vacant until after the midterms? Silly man probably thought that with Republicans still in control of the Senate, they'd confirm his nominee.

@JohnCornyn I used to think you were a graceful statesman. What a schmuck I was. — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn Democrat lapdog says what? — James Humphreys 🇺🇸 (@BPratto) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn You’re such a RINO pussy. You will always be remembered as a fucking coward and a sell out to these commie Dems. — Ron Cossette (@bostontex12) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn We do know you’re a notorious sore loser and arrogant POS traitor to the republic. Rather have a democrat not lying about who they are than a lying snake like you. — Aaron Ray Hermes 🦅🇺🇸 (@realAaronHermes) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn You are behaving like a scorned woman. How embarrassing. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn My take: You should have been smacked in the fuckin’ mouth long ago. We no longer need or want your advice. And we withdraw our consent to be governed by the likes of you. — TRS (@TRS_Actual) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn Well, you almost faded off into history as a nobody. Now, you’re still a nobody who’s legacy is obstructing a judge appointment to get back at someone. Got it 👍 — Sats Mcgee 🇺🇸 (@sellthebottom69) November 21, 2026

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@JohnCornyn You’re a gigantic pile of shit, never been so happy to see someone leave the senate. You’re a traitor, a saboteur, and a poor excuse for an American. I truly wish you nothing but the worst, and ill health till the end of your days. — Baba Booey (@x980ux89hx8h) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn Four time voter here FOR YOU, I'm calling bulls**t on all of this. You are a bitter old man who is mad at all of us for firing you and you are punishing us all on the way out instead of looking in the mirror and wondering how things went astray. Shame on you. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn You're inability to control your emotions will now hurt Texans. You clearly hate the voters for not choosing you. You are an incredibly small man. — ✝ Rick 🐻 Baker 🇺🇸 (@TheNewsBadger) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn Absolutely no one believes this is your motivation. Absolutely everyone knows this is about your personal enmities with Trump. And that you’re willing to hand the seat over to a pro-abortion Democrat. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn Dude, give it a rest. Everyone knows you are doing harm to the Republican Party and conservatives in Texas with this final “flex.” Put in the blue slip and get over it. Your career is ending in shambles. — Scott Oliphant (@REALkwlouisiana) November 21, 2026

@JohnCornyn I don’t know who is running your X account but they’re doing you no favors. You’re getting slaughtered by everyone. You need to learn when to shut up and go out with what little dignity you have left. — TexasTee (@tcwelch4) November 21, 2026

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We can't find a single reply to either of Cornyn's posts in support of his blocking of this nominee because he's "a non-Texan with little connection to the Lone Star State." Texans would be happy not to claim Cornyn, who has little connection to the Republican Party, as one of their own. Maybe he'll move to a blue state. Oh, wait! He doesn't have to.

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