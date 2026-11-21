It's been a little over four years since Elon Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Musk is happy with how things have worked out so far:

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"X has become a much more powerful force in driving tech investor sentiment over the past few years. Honestly, besides Bloomberg, it’s my most important resource. I literally started a new section of my daily email a few weeks ago called SchilskyX where I screenshot and respond to Tweets. It’s that important. One important issue to note: the FinTwit community of influencers is VERY small. We’re talking less than 50 people that drive a preponderance of sentiment. Most investors and sell siders can’t tweet – so only a small number of FinTwit influencers with any sort of respectability drive much of the debate." - JPMorgan's Mark Schilsky — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 20, 2026

𝕏 is the global town square — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2026

Remember what the media talking points were soon after Musk bought Twitter?

@mazemoore has a great compilation of more talking heads being wrong as usual. Watch:

HAHAHA!

You'd think they'd be embarrassed but nope.

@mazemoore "Better engagement on Threads" will never stop being hilarious. Excellent take, Rachel Maddow's twin. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 20, 2026

Always wrong but never in doubt!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

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