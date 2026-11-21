Democrats have been abundantly clear that their real focus over the next two years is investigating President Donald Trump and everyone in his orbit. Gullible voters believed Democrat candidates when they said they would turn all their attention to affordability — suckers! It’s been less than three weeks since Election Day, and even Democrats are starting to realize their party is going to go overboard on lawfare while ignoring the welfare of all Americans.

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CNN’s Harry Enten says new polls reflect that worry. (WATCH)

💥NEW: CNN's Harry Enten *WARNS* there's widespread "WORRY" Dems will run wild with Trump Admin investigations💥



It's not just Republicans who are concerned. It's the vast majority of Americans — and about half of DEMOCRATS 🤯



"67% say that they are WORRIED that Democrats will… pic.twitter.com/yO3INt3DMk — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 20, 2026

(post continues) ...do too much! ... even among Democrats and Democratic leaners, it's nearly a MAJORITY at 49%!" Americans hate lawfare.

Of course. The Left campaigned on affordability and the economy, two concerns voters had. Since the election, they've talked about lawfare, DEI, investigations of the Trump Administration and supporters, and woke garbage. — Lee Thompson (@thompsonlee17) November 20, 2026

It will take Democrats about 15 minutes after being sworn in to over reach — Willowdog (@JoeC75111983) November 20, 2026

They’re already telegraphing their intention to do exactly that.

Posters say Democrats have no real plan that will actually lower costs for Americans. They’re now rushing to fill that policy vacuum with endless hearings and investigations.

they don't have any real solutions to affordability, so of course they are going to waste time on this garbage — Healthy Skeptic (@healthyskeptic_) November 20, 2026

Well they have no policies to run on, so what do folks expect? Crazy times. — Burke (@BitsofBurke) November 20, 2026

You’re right, I don’t think people will be surprised at all if Democrats go way too far — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 20, 2026

Why can't Democrats stop themselves? Have they been at this for so long they no longer know how to do anything else? — AAE (@AAC0519) November 20, 2026

That’s exactly what has happened. The Democrats’ entire identity is their hatred for Trump.

Commenters say it was easy to predict the Democrats’ post-midterm priority. With Democrats, the past is prologue.

They have spent the last 10 years since trump entered politics with fake investigations, and overall "we're gonna get trump!"



and people are surprised they will to KEEP doing it? democrats are just the party of radicals now, they do not care about americans, that has long passed — Soul Of Umbra (@HeartOfUmbral) November 20, 2026

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Voters are very ignorant if they thought the Dems weren't going to spend all their efforts on the same BS they did last time.

'Get Trump' is all they have. 🙄 — NWRain-Judi (@RYboating) November 20, 2026

TOO BAD STUPID VOTERS YOU'RE GETTING THOSE INVESTIGATIONS....this is what the Dems do.. — somaspecialist (@SomaMAGA) November 20, 2026

Democrats: “Affordability? The best we can do is two years of pointless investigations.” And that's exactly what we'll get.

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