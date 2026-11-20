On Thursday, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Council members had a major meltdown over Amazon telling NYC customers how much socialism will cost them. Democratic Socialists hope to implement the Delivery Protection Act, which forces Amazon to end its favored last-mile delivery contracts and hire several thousand drivers instead. Amazon warned customers that delivery costs in NYC could increase up to $5 per package.

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Council member Tiffany Cabán posted a video on social media in response. As political commentator Jeffery Mead explains, she purposely skipped over why Amazon is justified in issuing the warning. (WATCH)

You deserve to be ratioed into oblivion for this manipulative post. You left the most impactful part of what the bill does out of this video. Why’d you do that? Let’s watch to see what she conveniently leaves out. https://t.co/Tiwa7bpEPM — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) November 20, 2026

So they're trying to make Amazon the bad guys instead of themselves! Very dirty! — MAGA Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 AMERICA FIRST (@LorrieAnn25) November 20, 2026

Yes, they want Amazon to absorb the cost of their latest idiotic socialist policy proposal.

Posters say the Delivery Protection Act will not protect small businesses — it will devastate them and the gig drivers they hire.

Most of the people I know who have side hustles in the gig economy aren’t interested in being employees of these companies. NYC is not only crushing small businesses that are the DSPs but they are crushing the gig economy which many people rely on. — Nia Educational (@NiaEducational) November 20, 2026

Not to mention the local delivery companies that will go out of business because they don’t have that contract anymore — Michelle (@mamapainter13) November 20, 2026

And it will end a lot of small biz final mile businesses — Ellis (@ellisthinkery) November 20, 2026

That’s by design. Socialists despise the personal and financial freedom that free markets create.

There’s another ulterior motive. Democratic Socialists want to reward unions and union bosses. Posters know their plan.

Guys, do you know what the Delivery Protection Act is really about? Not employee safety. Not your wallet.Unions. The bill forces Amazon to directly hire drivers who now work for about 40 small local companies. One big employer is a lot easier to unionize than 40 small ones. That's why the Teamsters are the ones leading the charge. Small businesses get crushed. You pay more. A union gets thousands of new paying members for union bosses. And politicians get block votes to stay in power. Call it what it is. — Joseph Hernandez (@hernandezforny) November 20, 2026

Don't forget the safety training requirement. You see, Amazon would also have to hire a separate, "nonprofit" company to come into their warehouses and train all of those employees in how to deliver packages safely. Six hours of training for each employee - EVERY YEAR. I wonder who runs that "nonprofit?" Oh - and the Teamsters and AFL/CIO are all in on this, because they know it would be much, much easier to unionize one big location than a bunch of little companies. Five bucks more per delivery is probably the lowball guess there. — Noise (@NoiseesoiN) November 20, 2026

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If I were Amazon, I would just refuse to service NYC — Kat (@kathrynginger22) November 20, 2026

The only alternative for Amazon to raising the prices, is to leave NY and refuse service. — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) November 20, 2026

So, Amazon should just stop delivering to NYC — Speed (@ItsSpeed069) November 20, 2026

That sounds like the best plan. Let Mamdani and his crazed socialists drive Amazon out of NYC. Then Mamdani can deal with the chaos of millions of NYC residents who have no mobility being cut off from the deliveries their daily lives depend on. Let the ‘affordability’ fun begin.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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