The COP31 climate change conference was held in Turkey earlier this month, and with it came the predictable (and laughable) level of hypocrisy.

Watch: CNN reveals climate hypocrisy: '93 private jets land in COP31 host city during climate conference’ so far! Up from ’66 private jet journeys’ last year – Private jets emit ‘the same amount of fuel as flying around the world three times’ https://t.co/OOA6ierPfq https://t.co/L52O5ZKAxK — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) November 12, 2026

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Do none of these people have ZOOM?

The Associated Press has been carrying water for these hypocritical climate change doomsayers for a long time now, and this headline sums up just how stupid this has all gotten:

The Associated Press is a total clown show sometimes: "Warming has gotten so out of hand, nations call for sucking carbon out of air somehow" Somehow. "For the first time, United Nations climate talks are likely to conclude that the world will have to suck heat-trapping gases out of the air as well as cut carbon pollution because society has failed to keep Earth out of the warming danger zone. Doing that will cost tens of trillions of dollars and rely on still unproven technology" — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 20, 2026

"Somehow"? LOL.

The L.A. Times is running the AP story with the headline "Global warming has gotten so out of hand, nations call for sucking carbon out of the air somehow."

How about start by not taking dozens and dozens of private jets to "we need to save the world from fossil fuel emissions" conferences? Instead the "problem" is that not enough money is being spent, and the AP is happy to help push that angle:

For the first time, United Nations climate talks are likely to conclude that the world will have to suck heat-trapping gases out of the air as well as cut carbon pollution because society has failed to keep Earth out of the warming danger zone. Doing that will cost tens of trillions of dollars and rely on still unproven technology, but it’s the best the world can hope for because it is now inevitable that it will blow beyond the safe temperature threshold set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement and confirmed by subsequent scientific reports, scientists and United Nations officials said.

Spending "tens of trillions of dollars" for what's definitely going to be Gavin Newsom's high-speed rail project on steroids is "the best the world can hope for"? Whatever they need, the AP will be there to help spin it to the public.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats and other climate change scammers.

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