Let's Check on How Many Private Jets Landed in Turkey to Save the Earth From Fossil Fuel Emissions

Many climate change/"end fossil fuels" hypocrites are in Turkey this week for the COP31 climate change conference, and they didn't arrive by sailboat and bicycle. As we all know, you can't have a conference full of hypocrites without California Gov. Gavin Newsom in attendance.

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According to Gavin's cheerleader account, Newsom Press Office, the governor was mobbed by press at the conference:

WOW! GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM MOBBED BY PRESS AT COP31 https://t.co/IgYqZBmdI2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2026

Newsom's getting to know the people he's going to need to do some heavy lifting on his behalf when he runs for president in 2028.

Like every other eco gathering ostensibly designed to figure out ways to lower the level of fossil fuel emissions, there are many private jets at nearby airports.

Yes indeed, the air smells cleaner already:

CNN reports that 93 private jets landed in Turkey for the climate summit. — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) November 12, 2026

Watch: CNN reveals climate hypocrisy: '93 private jets land in COP31 host city during climate conference’ so far! Up from ’66 private jet journeys’ last year – Private jets emit ‘the same amount of fuel as flying around the world three times’ https://t.co/OOA6ierPfq https://t.co/L52O5ZKAxK — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) November 12, 2026

Like we've said before, if man-made climate change wasn't a major problem before, it certainly will be after all these hypocrites get done "saving the planet."

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