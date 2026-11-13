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Let's Check on How Many Private Jets Landed in Turkey to Save the Earth From Fossil Fuel Emissions

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 13, 2026 9:22 AM
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Let's Check on How Many Private Jets Landed in Turkey to Save the Earth From Fossil Fuel Emissions
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Many climate change/"end fossil fuels" hypocrites are in Turkey this week for the COP31 climate change conference, and they didn't arrive by sailboat and bicycle. As we all know, you can't have a conference full of hypocrites without California Gov. Gavin Newsom in attendance. 

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According to Gavin's cheerleader account, Newsom Press Office, the governor was mobbed by press at the conference:

Newsom's getting to know the people he's going to need to do some heavy lifting on his behalf when he runs for president in 2028.

Like every other eco gathering ostensibly designed to figure out ways to lower the level of fossil fuel emissions, there are many private jets at nearby airports. 

Yes indeed, the air smells cleaner already: 

Like we've said before, if man-made climate change wasn't a major problem before, it certainly will be after all these hypocrites get done "saving the planet." 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | CLIMATE CHANGE | CNN | GAVIN NEWSOM | TURKEY

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