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Gavin Newsom Was 'MOBBED BY PRESS' at a Climate Conference (Hey, How'd He Get There?)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 12, 2026 4:10 PM
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Gavin Newsom Was 'MOBBED BY PRESS' at a Climate Conference (Hey, How'd He Get There?)
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For about the next year and a half there will be about 25 to 30 Democrats trying to pretend they've taken the nation by storm and are a lock to be that party's presidential nominee in the summer of 2028. 

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One of the candidates whose campaign will be doing the most forced attempts to show that people in the U.S. and all around the world are screaming for them to be the next president is Gavin Newsom.

The California governor is at the COP31 climate conference and the Newsom Press Office account tried to make it look like Gavin is The Beatles and he just landed at JFK in 1964. 

What Democrat doesn't get "mobbed by press"? They're basically just more supporters.

Not all heroes wear capes. 

The conference is in Turkey, and of course Newsom and all the rest arrived there via sailboats and bicycles. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | CLIMATE CHANGE | GAVIN NEWSOM | TURKEY

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