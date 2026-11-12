Gavin Newsom Was 'MOBBED BY PRESS' at a Climate Conference (Hey, How'd He Get There?)

For about the next year and a half there will be about 25 to 30 Democrats trying to pretend they've taken the nation by storm and are a lock to be that party's presidential nominee in the summer of 2028.

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One of the candidates whose campaign will be doing the most forced attempts to show that people in the U.S. and all around the world are screaming for them to be the next president is Gavin Newsom.

The California governor is at the COP31 climate conference and the Newsom Press Office account tried to make it look like Gavin is The Beatles and he just landed at JFK in 1964.

WOW! GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM MOBBED BY PRESS AT COP31 https://t.co/IgYqZBmdI2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2026

What Democrat doesn't get "mobbed by press"? They're basically just more supporters.

Congrats on ... getting mobbed at a climate conference. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 12, 2026

Not all heroes wear capes.

Mobbed by the press at COP31? They probably just wanted to know how one guy took the most beautiful state in America, with the coastline, the mountains, perfect weather and the best farmland on earth, and still managed to run it into the ground. Asking for 39 million Californians and everyone who already packed up the U-Haul. #Newsom #COP31 #California — Jeff Cascetta (@Cassetta13) November 12, 2026

The conference is in Turkey, and of course Newsom and all the rest arrived there via sailboats and bicycles.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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