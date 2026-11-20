The U.S. Army won't be detonating an explosive in Iowa after all ... for now.

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an emergency permit allowing the U.S. Army to conduct a controlled detonation of nearly five tons of lead azide at a military ammunitions plant in Iowa. Read more: https://t.co/IlFhCNNxtd — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2026

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Residents have concerns the dust could spread across the state and have harmful effects on residents.

https://t.co/peIv6HepJi — Libertarian Party of Oregon (@LPOregon) November 20, 2026

That's a relief.

Thankful for the residents of Iowa that this has been delayed. There’s no safe level of lead exposure and millions of particles being blown across the state is not good for anybody. Why this was even an option in the first place is asinine. — LabTestedFoods (@labtestedfoods) November 20, 2026

It seems like a bad idea all around.

Thank god. So much farmland is there. Most of the corn in the US is grown in Iowa. That corn is turned into feed for animals. Do you see what I’m saying? Like this whole thing is awful — Scaredy Cat (@hello_jaime) November 20, 2026

Americans would like to pass on the lead in our corn, thanks so much.

Howdy, folks! Happy Friday. You'd think more people would have heard about this. Maybe they were just too busy being disappointed in GTA6 🤔 — Adam Clark (Ruckus) (@AC_WordSlinger) November 20, 2026

Thankfully, there were people paying attention while the rest of America was occupied.

Thank god. I bet there’s an option that would be good for people, the environment and the future, but it’s slightly more expensive and thus, not worth trying. — The Chief (@CalvinMcgettig1) November 20, 2026

There has to be a better alternative than this.

@ABC Will the municipal water and waste-water systems now be liable for increased levels of lead in their effluent? I would guess that their systems are not designed to handle the amount of contaminant this will produce. The PPM/PPB may be off the charts! — Odie Bigodie (@RokBuck) November 20, 2026

@ABC The permit needs to be cancelled and the army needs to go through the normal regulatory process. I am not at all convinced this is the only way, that we will be safe, or that we will be compensated for our massive losses — Nonexistent Ducey/Sinema Voter 🦄 (@PhxGOP) November 20, 2026

The Army has made a statement.

Public safety is the Army’s top priority, and I have directed Army Materiel Command to postpone tomorrow’s controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa until Monday, November 23. This will delay the detonation until the latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material. In March of this year, the Army uncovered degrading Lead Azide housed in bunkers at the installation and immediately began communicating with stakeholders and the public in Middletown and the modeled impact area about the danger it posed. In coordination with the Environmental Protection Agency, experts, and the local community, it was determined that a controlled detonation was the option that posed the lowest risk to the public in the immediate and surrounding area. Public communication is essential to public trust. Therefore, the Army will continue to actively engage with state and local officials throughout the region to distribute accurate, up-to-date information. — Acting Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) November 20, 2026

Since this statement, a court has barred the explosion for the time being so it seems the Monday date is also off the table.

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Army’s about to detonate a heap of lead azide at their ammo plant in Iowa. Lead dust plume could stretch 100 miles. Surface dust out to 40. No one can tell the animals to evacuate. Indiana bats live and hunt there. They’re federally endangered. Northern long-eared bats too. State-threatened fish in the creeks. Threatened plants on the ground. Wider plume hits areas with rusty-patched bumblebees and river wildlife. Lead doesn’t break down. It sits in soil, gets into plants, water, insects, then birds and mammals. Same stuff that poisons scavengers from ammo already. Nervous systems, breeding, growth — all get hit. Years later the habitat is still carrying it. Animals keep eating and nesting in it because they don’t get a warning text. Official line says temporary and minor. Patterns say lead sticks around and the cost lands on everything that can’t leave. — Stacey (@WoodnuttStacey) November 20, 2026

It's a terrible situation all around. Hopefully, a safer resolution can be found quickly.

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