You'd think a guy whose party just won big would take a victory lap and maybe crack a smile.

But nope.

Not Barack Obama. Speaking at an event with Hakeem Jeffries, the former president used the Democrat Party's big night to wonder whether "we the people" really means "we everybody" or whether America is still "clinging to caste systems and hierarchies and privileges" that survived the Revolution, the Civil War, and the civil rights movement and "have continued to today."

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Your party just won, and America is STILL a caste system? Wow. And then, in the very same breath, he called the chance for Dems to "reimagine how both government can work and politics can work" a "thrilling" opportunity. Nothing says unity like telling half the country they're running a caste system and then promising to reimagine the government.

Clinging, you say? Where have we heard that word from him before...

After sweeping Democrat victories, Obama preaches racial grievance alongside Hakeem Jeffries. "Does 'we the people' really mean we everybody, or are we clinging to caste systems and hierarchies and privileges that survived the revolution and continued during the Civil War and the civil rights movement and have continued to today." He was elected president twice. Jeffries is about to become speaker. He's talking in context of the new "diverse" congress. Doesn't matter. This narrative never declares an actual win. Because a win would end it. So the grievance will soldier on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2026

Post continues:

... the civil rights movement and have continued to today. "He was elected president twice. Jeffries is about to become speaker. He's talking in context of the new "diverse" congress. Doesn't matter. This narrative never declares an actual win. Because a win would end it. So the grievance will soldier on.

Ugh, he just sucks so much.

Always has, always will.

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