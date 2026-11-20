Remember yesterday, when Katie Couric and Bob Costas spent a chunk of their very serious media conversation whining about Scott Jennings? Couric even did her best Jennings scowl and compared him to "a dog that heard a high-pitched whistle," while Costas complained about all the "nonsense" Jennings makes him sit through.

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They may be some of the LEAST self-aware people on the planet. They do know they're Katie Couric and Bob Costas, yes?

Yikes.

Well, Scott saw it. And his response took exactly two words:

Rent. Free. https://t.co/fgC7lxTSZW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 20, 2026

"Rent. Free."

That's it. That's the post.

Two legacy media icons spent minutes clutching their pearls, and Jennings needed two syllables to win. Bless.

@ScottJenningsKY She actually went with this https://t.co/rOHz62B7Op — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2026

She probably thinks glasses make her look smarter. But as Rizzo once said, 'Nah, you can still see her face.'

@ScottJenningsKY Bob Costas meet Bob Costas. https://t.co/OXz6x4UvuR — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) November 20, 2026

Hey now, no one ever accused Costas of NOT being a hypocrite.

@ScottJenningsKY Why is Katie still desperately trying to be relevant? — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) November 20, 2026

Good question. And we have no idea.

Katie and Bob can keep complaining about him on every podcast that'll have them, and Scott will keep showing up on CNN making them miserable. Honestly, the more they whine, the more we like him. Keep it up, guys. That apartment in your heads isn't going to pay for itself.

Oh wait, it's rent free.

Yeah, bud.

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