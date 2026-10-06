It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: CNN Officially in a World of HURT

CNN has officially landed under Trump-aligned ownership.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

We can't help but wonder how long and loudly Trump laughed after hearing the good news.

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🚨 BREAKING: CNN is now OFFICIALLY under the corporate ownership of TRUMP ALLIES LMAO!! Paramount just CLOSED its $81 BILLION purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery, forming Skydance David Ellison is chairman and CEO — his family and RedBird hold 100% of the voting shares. CNN, CBS, HBO, Warner Bros, all under one roof. Imagine that. After all these years, CNN has Trump-aligned leadership! The fake news reporters are fuming! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2026

You love to see it.

Well, unless you're an activist pretending to be a CNN journalist, then you probably really hate it.

We love to see it.

@EricLDaugh This dude is beside himself with grief! https://t.co/MYL3bfxwJs — 🍒Fᵣₑd ᵣₑᵣᵤₙ Cₕₑᵣᵣy🍒 (@Counter_Coup) October 6, 2026

They really need to stop picking on Scott Presler. Ahem.

@EricLDaugh They need to go. Every one of them. — Suzannah (@osuzannah58) October 6, 2026

@EricLDaugh CNN should rebrand and leave FoxNews in the dust. https://t.co/RXUAkhDwPa — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) October 6, 2026

Somewhere, Jim Acosta is screaming into the air and then writing furiously in his diary.

Remember when they were trying to get people fired for making memes like this? Yeah, that's CNN.

@EricLDaugh Wow! That's YUGE! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) October 6, 2026

We have stocked up on all things popcorn. Heh.

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