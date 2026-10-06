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It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: CNN Officially in a World of HURT

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 11:45 AM
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It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: CNN Officially in a World of HURT
Meme

CNN has officially landed under Trump-aligned ownership.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

We can't help but wonder how long and loudly Trump laughed after hearing the good news.

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Check this out.

You love to see it.

Well, unless you're an activist pretending to be a CNN journalist, then you probably really hate it.

We love to see it.

They really need to stop picking on Scott Presler. Ahem.

Somewhere, Jim Acosta is screaming into the air and then writing furiously in his diary.

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Remember when they were trying to get people fired for making memes like this? Yeah, that's CNN.

We have stocked up on all things popcorn. Heh.

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News Topics CBS NEWS | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | MEDIA BIAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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