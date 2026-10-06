Keith Ellison SPEECHLESS As CNN Asks Him About His Lavish Gifts From Corporate Lobbyists (WATCH)

Keith Ellison spent the week scolding a political opponent for the scandal of owning stocks, which makes the CNN clip now racing around X a little inconvenient.

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In it, a reporter asks the people’s lawyer why attorneys general keep accepting junkets underwritten by corporate interests: five-star hotels, first-class seats, a South Africa safari, wine tours.

Ellison’s answer is that this is just how reporters try to embarrass politicians, that Minnesota somehow needs him on those trips, and then he shuts the interview down while still staring at the microphone. The account posting it did not have to editorialize much.

The walk-off did the work.

🚨 BREAKING: Keith Ellison was just EXPOSED by CNN for taking lavish overseas trips paid for by corporate lobbyists. - Five-star hotels - First-class flights - African safari tours - AND MORE Ellison appears visibly upset that they’re even asking about the trips. He abruptly ends the interview while staring down the reporter. Earlier this week, he attacked Ron Schutz for simply owning stocks. Meanwhile, Ellison is accepting lavish trips funded by the very companies he’s suing. WOW! — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 5, 2026

He MAD.

“I’d like to the end the conversation right there. Thank you. Yeah, whatever…” OMG ☠️ 😂 https://t.co/Hpy9HjRy3M — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 6, 2026

SO MAD.

This you, @keithellison? https://t.co/u1BYQRLzn6 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 6, 2026

Oh yeah, that is definitely him.

@GrageDustin @EstergrenSue The MN GOP still won’t use this in its ads. They won’t play to win. They still wont concentrate on statewide voter turnout. They will just go through the motions. — Recliner (@Recliningdad) October 6, 2026

We seem to have that same problem in Virginia. *cough cough*

@GrageDustin CNN asked a question to a Democrat that wasn't rigged, biased or wrapped in cotton wool? Holy shite 😳 — Maggie (@RubyBlueEye29) October 6, 2026

Fair reaction. EL OH EL.

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