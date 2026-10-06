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Keith Ellison SPEECHLESS As CNN Asks Him About His Lavish Gifts From Corporate Lobbyists (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 10:30 AM
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Keith Ellison SPEECHLESS As CNN Asks Him About His Lavish Gifts From Corporate Lobbyists (WATCH)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Keith Ellison spent the week scolding a political opponent for the scandal of owning stocks, which makes the CNN clip now racing around X a little inconvenient. 

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In it, a reporter asks the people’s lawyer why attorneys general keep accepting junkets underwritten by corporate interests: five-star hotels, first-class seats, a South Africa safari, wine tours. 

Ellison’s answer is that this is just how reporters try to embarrass politicians, that Minnesota somehow needs him on those trips, and then he shuts the interview down while still staring at the microphone. The account posting it did not have to editorialize much. 

The walk-off did the work.

He MAD.

SO MAD.

Oh yeah, that is definitely him.

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We seem to have that same problem in Virginia. *cough cough*

Fair reaction. EL OH EL.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | AFRICA | CNN | KEITH ELLISON | LAWSUIT

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