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Jesse Watters Drops a 'BUDDY' While Schooling Abdul El-Sayed on Where Taxes REALLY Go and HELL YEAH

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 9:15 AM
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Jesse Watters Drops a 'BUDDY' While Schooling Abdul El-Sayed on Where Taxes REALLY Go and HELL YEAH
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed keeps telling voters the country is broke because of foreign wars, which would be a more convincing diagnosis if the Pentagon were actually the line item eating the budget. 

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It isn’t. Not even close.

Defense is a fraction of federal spending; the real money is already spoken for by entitlements, healthcare, and the interest bill on the debt. El-Sayed’s answer is to pile on trillions more in the same categories he pretends aren’t the problem, then blame the wars anyway. The arithmetic doesn’t care how confidently he says it.

And Jesse Watters was more than happy to call him OUT.

Watch:

MATH IS HARD.

Indeed, it is.

Our apologies to any morons who may be reading this for being compared to someone like Abdul El-Sayed.

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Isn't it fascinating how Democrats always seem to forget that part. Granted, they need everyone to forget that part so they can keep promising mooches freebies for votes. 

So we just have to remind them even more.

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Related:

Excuse Us but WTF Did He Just Say? Dual Citizenship?! WOW: Abdul El-Sayed Slipped Up BIG TIME -WATCH

Backfire to End ALL Backfires —> Abdul El-Sayed Announces OBAMA Is Joining Him on the Campaign Trail

Next-Level CREEPY: Aaron Rupar Will NOT Stop Posting Weird Things About Natalie Harp (Screenshots)

Mike Rogers Exposes Very WEALTHY ELITISTS Who Actually Own Abdul El-Sayed in Receipt-Filled Thread

Can't Make This UP: Mark Kelly Says Quiet Part Out Loud Explaining Democrats' Plan to 'Lower Costs'

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ECONOMY | HEALTHCARE | NATIONAL DEBT

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