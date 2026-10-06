Jesse Watters Drops a 'BUDDY' While Schooling Abdul El-Sayed on Where Taxes REALLY Go and HELL YEAH

Abdul El-Sayed keeps telling voters the country is broke because of foreign wars, which would be a more convincing diagnosis if the Pentagon were actually the line item eating the budget.

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It isn’t. Not even close.

Defense is a fraction of federal spending; the real money is already spoken for by entitlements, healthcare, and the interest bill on the debt. El-Sayed’s answer is to pile on trillions more in the same categories he pretends aren’t the problem, then blame the wars anyway. The arithmetic doesn’t care how confidently he says it.

And Jesse Watters was more than happy to call him OUT.

Watch:

ABDUL EL-SAYED: "WE'RE BANKRUPT BECAUSE OF FOREIGN WARS!" ... ONLY 13% GOES TO THE PENTAGON 🤯 I know you didn't look it up, buddy... SO I DID. 🔍😎 The REAL budget busters? ENTITLEMENTS, HEALTH CARE and SERVICING THE DEBT. 💸📉 And his big plan? $6 TRILLION a year in more entitlements. 🤡 MATH IS HARD. 🧮 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 5, 2026

MATH IS HARD.

Indeed, it is.

@JesseBWatters What a moron. Federal spending for Social Welfare programs went from 8% in 1950 to an astonishing 61% in 2025! National defense went from 54% to 20%. We are in the red due to social programs and waste, fraud and abuse. https://t.co/DfzXz9HlHf — ManoAmano (@amanocasa) October 6, 2026

Our apologies to any morons who may be reading this for being compared to someone like Abdul El-Sayed.

@JesseBWatters And according to the Constitution providing for the common defense is basically the only thing our government should be doing. — Daniel Kruse (@mustang1068) October 6, 2026

Isn't it fascinating how Democrats always seem to forget that part. Granted, they need everyone to forget that part so they can keep promising mooches freebies for votes.

So we just have to remind them even more.

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Related:

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Backfire to End ALL Backfires —> Abdul El-Sayed Announces OBAMA Is Joining Him on the Campaign Trail

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Mike Rogers Exposes Very WEALTHY ELITISTS Who Actually Own Abdul El-Sayed in Receipt-Filled Thread

Can't Make This UP: Mark Kelly Says Quiet Part Out Loud Explaining Democrats' Plan to 'Lower Costs'

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