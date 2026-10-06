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WOOF: Here Are the Biggest DUMMIES Lying About Trump Being OK With Iran Nuking LA and San Diego

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 9:55 AM
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WOOF: Here Are the Biggest DUMMIES Lying About Trump Being OK With Iran Nuking LA and San Diego
Meme

A rally clip is now circulating as proof that President Trump casually offered Los Angeles and San Diego to Iran. In the longer version he was still on his usual bit about wartime prices being a temporary annoyance on the way to a non-nuclear Iran, then named two deep-blue California cities as the hypothetical loss that would still be worth it. 

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The crowd cheered, California Democrats heard an invasion order, and the account posting the clip helpfully deleted the part where any of that context might have slowed the outrage down.

Of course, he didn't say that and Kamala's loser social media dorks know better. They just know plenty of other people who all seem to vote Democrat will believe he said it. Keep in mind, these are the morons who spent years convinced Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

They're pretty bad.

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Anyone who watches the actual clip can see this is obviously not the president giving up Los Angeles and San Diego to a nuclear weapon... but that didn't stop lefties and Democrats from taking it and running with it. Here are some of the dumbest:

Awww yes, the media.

At this point it has to be a deliberate act to mishear and misconstrue what he said during that rally. 

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We swear, it's like a contest for who can say the dumbest thing the quickest. 

Pathetic. 

Reading through all of the stupid (and there's A LOT), we did find one really exceptional post from Jimmy Failla:

Bingo.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | LOS ANGELES

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