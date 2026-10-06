WOOF: Here Are the Biggest DUMMIES Lying About Trump Being OK With Iran Nuking LA and San Diego

A rally clip is now circulating as proof that President Trump casually offered Los Angeles and San Diego to Iran. In the longer version he was still on his usual bit about wartime prices being a temporary annoyance on the way to a non-nuclear Iran, then named two deep-blue California cities as the hypothetical loss that would still be worth it.

Advertisement

The crowd cheered, California Democrats heard an invasion order, and the account posting the clip helpfully deleted the part where any of that context might have slowed the outrage down.

Trump on Iran: Let 'em take out Los Angeles and San Diego, it's a small price to pay https://t.co/Fc4BcjVDKj — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 6, 2026

Of course, he didn't say that and Kamala's loser social media dorks know better. They just know plenty of other people who all seem to vote Democrat will believe he said it. Keep in mind, these are the morons who spent years convinced Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

Literally not what he’s saying at all. He says that higher gas prices are a small price to pay because it would be a bad thing if Iran took out LA or San Diego with a nuclear weapon. The Kamala HQ nerds are still the most dishonest purveyors of slop who have ever lived. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2026

They're pretty bad.

OMG. Every leftist is going to go nuts with this and it’s because he isn’t speaking clearly. He starts by saying higher prices (presumably gas) are small price to pay for keeping the world safe. Then he pivots to saying (and the phrasing is terrible) “They can take out a city. Let ’em take— let ’em take out Los Angeles. Let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over very soon.” HE’S NOT SAYING THAT LETTING IRAN TAKE OUT LA OR SAN DIEGO IS A SMALL PRICE TO PAY. He’s saying “(if we) let them do that you’ll see why higher prices are a small price to pay to win (so they can’t do something like that.)” It’s a ramble, but it’s clearly what he means. He’s not advocating for the destruction of American cities, even in California. FFS. Even Grok is arguing with me about this, but you have to speak Trump. I’m 💯 right, and it’s not even up for debate. https://t.co/IlnIHPuOYw — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) October 6, 2026

Anyone who watches the actual clip can see this is obviously not the president giving up Los Angeles and San Diego to a nuclear weapon... but that didn't stop lefties and Democrats from taking it and running with it. Here are some of the dumbest:

This is such a sick, evil thing to say. Especially because he’s not saying this as a joke. Just as sick that his supporters are laughing at it. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 6, 2026

Trump suggests letting Iran 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego at campaign rally https://t.co/2pkkOAR8MR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 6, 2026

Awww yes, the media.

This should outrage every American. This is the president of the United States telling Iran to bomb American cities. I live in Los Angeles, but that’s beside the point. Tommorow it could be your city. My fellow Americans, this is not normal. This is not funny. This behavior should ring alarm bells for us all! — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 6, 2026

My constituents — including many active duty service members, veterans, and their families — are not acceptable collateral damage in Trump’s stupid war. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) October 6, 2026

At this point it has to be a deliberate act to mishear and misconstrue what he said during that rally.

Trump and his allies are going to try desperately to clean up his completely insane comments last night about Los Angeles and San Diego being blown up. Don’t listen to them. They’ve been trying to sanitize and normalize this dangerous rhetoric for a decade now. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 6, 2026

Advertisement

We swear, it's like a contest for who can say the dumbest thing the quickest.

I vehemently disagree with President Trump’s comments. America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests, but the first responsibility of our Commander in Chief is to protect the American people and our homeland. As a Navy veteran, I served to protect Americans, not write off American cities as an acceptable price of war. Our job is to keep Americans safe, stand up to our enemies, and make sure a threat like that never becomes reality. No American city is expendable, and no American family should ever be treated as collateral damage. — Jim Desmond for Congress (@JimDesmondSD) October 6, 2026

The nuclear annihilation of an American city is no laughing matter. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 6, 2026

President Trump is facing criticism after suggesting Iran could “take out” Los Angeles or San Diego, with four weeks until the critical midterm elections. Rachel Scott reports. https://t.co/pvQomu2H5G — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 6, 2026

Pathetic.

Reading through all of the stupid (and there's A LOT), we did find one really exceptional post from Jimmy Failla:

I know people are upset that Trump joked about Iran taking out downtown Los Angeles but DON'T WORRY because if terrorists showed up they'd think someone beat them to it. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 6, 2026

Bingo.

============================================================

Related:

Jesse Watters Drops a 'BUDDY' While Schooling Abdul El-Sayed on Where Taxes REALLY Go and HELL YEAH

Advertisement

Excuse Us but WTF Did He Just Say? Dual Citizenship?! WOW: Abdul El-Sayed Slipped Up BIG TIME -WATCH

Backfire to End ALL Backfires —> Abdul El-Sayed Announces OBAMA Is Joining Him on the Campaign Trail

Next-Level CREEPY: Aaron Rupar Will NOT Stop Posting Weird Things About Natalie Harp (Screenshots)

Mike Rogers Exposes Very WEALTHY ELITISTS Who Actually Own Abdul El-Sayed in Receipt-Filled Thread

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.