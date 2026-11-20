Zohran Mamdani took to X this morning with a slick video and a big promise: "We're closing Rikers once and for all."

Stirring stuff. We're super moved. Tears even.

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There's just one teeny little detail. Rikers was already supposed to close by 2027, and Mamdani's plan pushes that deadline back to 2032. That's right, his bold move to close Rikers is to close it five years LATER. Four new borough jails are supposed to open between 2029 and 2032, the jail population is supposed to magically drop by about a third, and once it's all done, the island gets repurposed for "climate uses," because of course it does. And the City Council still has to sign off.

Once and for all, you guys.

Totally.

Watch:

We're closing Rikers once and for all. https://t.co/VJieReQmSK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2026

And New Yorkers? They are NOT on board. The replies filled up fast with people asking where exactly the criminals are supposed to go (spoiler: the streets), and some are already pricing out window bars. One guy summed it up perfectly: "Gotham city speedrun." Another wanted to know where Snake Plissken is when you need him. Fair question.

And the cherry on top? He can't even close it on time.

Good ol' socialists.

@NYCMayor New York, you're getting exactly what you voted for. Enjoy. — Keith E. Roberts (@BIGHAAS15) November 20, 2026

And sadly, even those people who did not vote for this are getting exactly what the morons who did vote for this.

@NYCMayor Best of luck to NYC. Snake Plissken will visit soon. — Khan Noonien Singh (@wtfcetialpha5) November 20, 2026

@NYCMayor Have you tried just asking people nicely to not commit crimes? Then you wouldn't need nails and prisons at all! 🤦‍♂️ — Zac Kaizen (@ZacKaizen) November 20, 2026

@NYCMayor Nothing the left does can be understood until you realize that their great project is the destruction of the west. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) November 20, 2026

Sure does feel like that sometimes.

@NYCMayor How is letting criminals on the street a good thing? You are a terrible person. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 20, 2026

Something like that.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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