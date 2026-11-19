HUGE if true. And we do mean IF.

This account says it cracked the "midterms algorithm" and found Republicans keeping a suspiciously tidy 85 percent of their votes in every state and county they tested, like someone set the whole country to the same dial.

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Huh.

Do we know if it's real? Nope, not even a little bit. But it's racked up more than 240K views, and X has OPINIONS. So we're going to do what any responsible website would do: show you the post, show you the reactions, and let you be the judge.

JUST IN: Midterms Algorithm Cracked. The 2026 midterms show a consistent 85 percent Republican vote retention across tested states and counties. The missing 15 percent shifted to Democrats in a uniform national pattern. Every Republican vote appeared to count as only 0.85 of a full vote, regardless of location. Analysts call the 85/15 ratio the optimal mathematical solution for flipping key seats quietly. Restoring the diverted 15 percent would reverse multiple House results and change the midterm outcome. Source: @TruthAnswersAll — Commentary Trump Daily Posts (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 18, 2026

Hrm.

If this is accurate this does seem odd but again, we can neither confirm nor deny if it's real.

If it looks like cheating it MUST be investigated. This looks like cheating. — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) November 19, 2026

You would think.

But considering the current political atmosphere, we're not sure anyone even believes this anymore, let alone will do anything about it.

Yes, it's a very cynical way to look at things but after what we saw in 2020 ... yeah.

That being said, we will keep an eye on it and update if anything legit comes out of it. Stay tuned.

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