For two days, Jessica Tarlov has been absolutely CERTAIN the outages were a sinister national-security failure, foreign hackers lurking behind every frozen ATM, all because Trump said "it's fine." Then investigators started pointing to a plain old network failure, and suddenly the only thing that crashed was her narrative. Shocker, we know.

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“It’s fine” is Trump’s answer for everything. Gas prices. Grocery prices. Now losing access to your money or email or being able to fly. He just doesn’t care at all. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 17, 2026

Tarlov wants "reassurance." We'd settle for her taking a breath before blaming every glitch in America on Trump's panties.

Hey, we didn't say it.

Glad we’re all agreed that ‘it’s fine’ and ‘98% certainty it’s not a cyberattack’ aren’t adequate responses to what’s gone on the last few days. The FBI is warning that state-aligned hackers are exploiting our systems. You’d be a fool to think foreign and bad actors aren’t exploiting this chaos as they watch us flounder. And thank god we have a downgraded CISA at a time like this because Trump has his panties in a bunch about Chris Krebs defending election security in 2020. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 17, 2026

Weird, right? And why is Tarlov thinking about Trump's panties? Bleh.

Leave it to X to correct Tarlov's creepy claim:

@JessicaTarlov To put it in simple terms, this looks very much like your typical f*** up during an update. That it happened to several systems is just a way overdue probability. Conspiracy theorists have no grasp of probability. — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) November 17, 2026

But Trump. HACKERS! REEE!

@JessicaTarlov What will you say when the dots connect back to Democrats on this one, Jessie? This is a destabilization effort, just the latest from dirty Dems who have been running this crap for the last 2 years … — MAGA Descending (@Maganificent77) November 18, 2026

@JessicaTarlov I can't decide if she should be called Tehran Tarlov or Chicken Little — Ron Warren (@RonWarren72943) November 18, 2026

Why not both?

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