Sarah Longwell has spent DAYS melting down because people noticed she said the quiet part out loud. Remember, this is the woman who spent years insisting she was the last REAL Republican, the principled conservative holding the line against the MAGA hordes. Now she's announcing she's going to "hang out with the normie libs." Shocker, we know. Turns out the Never Trump grift was just a really long, really expensive walk to the Democrat Party.

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WATCH:

.@SarahLongwell25: “I think America should be against dictators and autocrats…Republicans are fine with Trump allying with them. The Democrats are against it. So guess what? I’m going to hang out with the normie libs who don’t love the dictators.” https://t.co/fXLCtFPe5Y — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 18, 2026

Normie libs? Where are these so-called 'normie' libs? The only libs we see are maniacs who voted for Democrats out of hatred for one man and the people who voted for him. They didn't vote for affordability (and if they did, they're morons if they believe Democrats will make anything more affordable), they voted out of spite.

They want us punished.

And Longwell thinks they're the good guys because she's just that broken ... by Trump.

Wild (and incredibly WEAK) to give one man she hates so much power over who she is.

Crashout: Day 4 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 18, 2026

Awww, so it was day four.

day 4 of explaining what kind of libs you are😂you're doing great guys — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 18, 2026

I think the problem the Bulwark people have is thinking the Democrat party is incapable of sinking that low which is foolish. They put almost no effort into backing normie dems over the worst of the left in primaries. They put more effort into backing AES in the general than Steven's in the primary — DJ (@timscottfan12) November 18, 2026

But Trump. REEEEEEE!

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