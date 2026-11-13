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The Bulwark’s ‘Conservative’ Sarah Longwell Takes Dem Conference Stage and Admits She’s a ‘Lib’ Now

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 13, 2026 6:15 AM
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The Bulwark’s ‘Conservative’ Sarah Longwell Takes Dem Conference Stage and Admits She’s a ‘Lib’ Now
Townhall Media

You can bet that the ‘conservative’ staff of The Bulwark were thrilled with radical, leftist Democrats retaking the House and Senate last week. The anti-Trump media group is soaring right now. One only has to see The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell hopping on stage at a Democrat conference to know where its joy and loyalties lie.

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Bring on the cringe. (WATCH BOTH)

Never Trumpers? No way!

Don't worry, the Democrats' affinity for The Bulwark is as fake as Longwell's conservatism.

She and The Bulwark staff are useful idiots, nothing more.

Commenters say they were fooled by the ‘conservatives’ who comprise The Bulwark. It’s hard to believe that many of these people once led the GOP.

Say what you will about The Bulwark, but these types went from leading the establishment conservative wing to leading the establishment liberal wing in just a few years.

— Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) November 13, 2026

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No, the press will continue pushing her as a ‘conservative,’ no matter how disingenuous it is.

Posters say NPR has been labeling her incorrectly.

How embarrassing!  NPR's chat show "Left, Right & Center" just put Longwell on as the "Right" representative.

— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 13, 2026

Maybe they meant to say, ‘conservative-demeaning Bulwark.’

Commenters say The Bulwark will experience a reckoning when Trump eventually leaves the White House. 

Sarah Longwell says about The Bulwark, "now we're just kind of libs."We know. The truth is she and her colleagues sold out. They started as sincere critics of MAGA, but there was more money in demonizing Republicans and spouting Democrat talking points.

— Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) November 13, 2026

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The Bulwark Gang is desperately seeking a foothold in the post-Trump political landscape but the Democrats will toss them out like “a used condom”

— Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) November 13, 2026

I know it’s bad but the second Trump leaves office these Bulwark nerds are looking for jobs.

— Jay Murray (JZ DeLorean) (@Stainless31) November 13, 2026

Their whole identity has been anti-Trump since the beginning. What will they even talk about once he’s gone? Better yet, will they even still exist? Don't count on it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | CONSERVATISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEVER TRUMP | THE BULWARK

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