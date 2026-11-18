

There's a long-standing sarcastic saying on Twitter (now X) for whenever someone is spiraling and refuses to put their phone down:

"Just tweet your way through it. That's bound to work."

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A similar expression that long predates social media is, "When you're in a hole, stop digging."

Apparently, however, Sarah Longwell and her fellow "journalists" at The Bulwark have never heard either expression. It was five days ago that Longwell took the stage at a Democrat conference and declared the truth that anyone with a brain has known forever: "I'm a lib like you."

Since that time, Longwell has been rightfully mocked, dragged, and ridiculed on X for telling us what we already know. But just as hilariously, she has pulled out a bigger shovel every day, trying to justify her remarks.

Last night, she shared her latest "I'm so NOT owned" effort with fellow Bulwarkian Tim Miller.

We're approaching a week since The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell told a room full of leftists she was a "lib" like them. She's still ranting about what she *really* meant: "I'm a classical liberal....we're in alliance with the American liberals because they're the ones classical liberals feel most comfortable with." They've been furiously producing hours of content like this trying to damage control what happened, all because Longwell was so desperate to pander to the room full of leftists she let the truth slip. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 18, 2026

They've been furiously producing hours of content like this trying to damage control what happened, all because Longwell was so desperate to pander to the room full of leftists she let the truth slip.

It has been fascinating to watch.

You know, in the same way that drivers will invariably slow down on the highway to get a better look at the 16-car pileup across the median.

https://t.co/6vQ2wrtFCj — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 18, 2026

LOL.

She just can't stop.



What a miserable shrew. — Sir Harry Flashman (@RealHarryFlash) November 18, 2026

"Miserable shrews" should be on the masthead at The Bulwark.

Imagine being stuck in a room with these people. Turn the sound off, it’s even worse without the bellyaching and BS. https://t.co/hH1tZTv4QL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 18, 2026

But if we turned the sound off, how would we hear Longwell's increasingly frantic "upspeak" as she stomps her feet, flails her arms, and futilely denies being exactly who she told everyone she is?

Prostitute angry to be discovered working a street corner insists she’s not mad, there’s nothing wrong with sex work even though that’s not what she’s doing, she swears. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 18, 2026

HA!

If there's a more appropriate metaphor, we haven't seen it. Ahem ... yet.

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The Bulwark gang is certifiable. Anyone with two functioning neurons to run together knows they haven't been conservative for well over a decade. The inevitable NeverTrump dead end is rapidly approaching yet these bolsheviks insist they're anything but. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 18, 2026

They'll soon have to switch to "Never Vance," "Never Rubio," or "Never DeSantis," all the while insisting that they're the TRUE conservatives.

And no one will buy that either.

The Bulwark gang is certifiable. Anyone with two functioning neurons to run together knows they haven't been conservative for well over a decade. The inevitable NeverTrump dead end is rapidly approaching yet these bolsheviks insist they're anything but. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 18, 2026

No, she does not. But she's also not a liberal of any stripe, "classical" or otherwise. Nor is anyone at The Bulwark.

They're all full-blown leftists.

The Never Trump crew doesn’t hate Trump because he failed conservatives.



On the contrary, they hate Trump because he exposed their failures as conservatives. https://t.co/mu7VltshVM — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) November 18, 2026

Bingo!

They failed as conservatives because none of them actually ever were conservatives.

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My theory on why Longwell and her @BulwarkOnline staff has been crashing out over the “Libs like you” fallout:

Her comment proved what has been said for years about her crew, and they cannot stand anyone on the Right shown to be correct on any topic-worst of all, about… — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) November 18, 2026

... themselves.

That's a solid theory.

Another is that Longwell just told a bunch of leftists the truth, that she is a leftist like them, not realizing in her blind arrogance that other people were going to hear what she said.

If @SarahLongwell25 views didn't change why does she refer to herself as a "liberal" and not a "conservative?" Your claim is that nothing has change in your values and outlooks so why do you need a new label? Your FOS, that's why. No one is buying this nonsense. Same goes for @Timcast and whoever the other guy is in this video. — Gregory Barrow. (@GregoryB1729) November 18, 2026

She wanted finger snaps from the lefties at the conference. That's why she called herself a "liberal."

Like everyone else on the Left, Longwell needs validation from others because she can't generate it herself.

My question would be does the left buy their grifting act? — Leo Austin (@sox_leo) November 18, 2026

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Ahh, now THERE is a good question.

Of course, no conservatives are buying it. That's why Longwell is currently in a never-ending shame spiral.

But do other leftists buy it?

We're guessing the answer there is another resounding "no."

But they will happily allow everyone at The Bulwark to continue being useful idiots for them.

After all, it's what they do best.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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