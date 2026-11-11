You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries



We don't know if Gavin Newsom has any kind of realistic shot at becoming the next Democrat nominee for President. Even though he claims to be an "established insurgent" (LOL), we think the Left has gone too extreme to consider him. To anyone right of center, of course, he is a laughingstock. And for those in the middle, Newsom has a record that he cannot defend.

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One of the main reasons we know so much about Newsom's abysmal record is the hard work of Chris Rufo, Kenneth Schrupp, and the other investigative journalists at City Journal. We can't count the number of stories we have written about Rufo exposing yet another Newsom scandal. From free sex changes for illegal aliens to bridges for butterflies, a broken 911 system, the infamous high-speed rail debacle, and enabling open-air sex trafficking of minors, Newsom's hands are as covered in excrement as the streets of San Francisco were when he was mayor.

And Rufo is far from finished. Today, he and City Journal revealed yet another Newsom scandal, this one both personal and professional, involving the governor's lavish wineries in Napa Valley, where he likes to consort with megadonors while Los Angeles burns down.

EXCLUSIVE: We spent weeks in Napa Valley investigating Gavin Newsom's wine empire. According to a whistleblower, the operation is built on undocumented migrant labor, in violation of the law. Illegal aliens pick the grapes—and Newsom sells the wine for up to $7,000 a bottle. https://t.co/26XvCOQuDX — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) November 11, 2026

We're shocked. SHOCKED, we say!

As the full report notes, it's an open secret how much the struggling wine industry in California relies on illegal labor. It's much worse in Newsom's case, however. Not only is he personally profiting from the illegal labor practices of Renteria Vineyard Management, but, as governor, he is enacting policies which enable that type of slave labor — at taxpayer expense, of course.

The use of public funds to house illegal immigrants, who then work in Napa’s wine industry, allows vineyard owners partially to offset costs onto taxpayers. It also represents just one way—among many—that government policy has been leveraged during the Newsom administration to facilitate illegal labor in California. As governor, Newsom and his wife have earned millions from his business ventures and investment holdings, with his wineries accounting for much of that income. The couple has “earned at least $11 million since he took office,” according to a 2026 report from the Los Angeles Times.

The best we can say is that at least Newsom's wineries are real, unlike those of Ilhan Omar and her brother. Or husband. Or ... both?

Whatever. We get confused when it comes to that ... ahem ... "family."

Sucker. He could have just sold empty barrels like Ilhan. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) November 11, 2026

But it doesn't excuse his blatant violation of federal immigration employment law.

It’s all a scam — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 11, 2026

Not to mention the additional scam Rufo revealed that some of Newsom's wines are selling for up to $7,000 a bottle.

Only $7,000? Hunter Biden with his paintings puts him to shame. — Father Photon (@ChangeOfBasis) November 11, 2026

Something tells us the price point isn't based on the actual quality of the wine.

No one sells a bottle of wine for $7,000 unless they are involved in money laundering or selling influence. Look at Hunter Biden art. Same principle. — DebAgain (@DeborahGinn10) November 11, 2026

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In Newsom's case, we'd bet on both.

I've purchased a lot of high-end wine and never heard anyone recommend his wine. Also, Gavin’s vineyard received a PPP COVID loan that was forgiven. — WhatDidYouSay (@NoFilterMeSorry) November 11, 2026

All of this is par for the course when it comes to Greasy Gavin.

EXCLUSIVE: Like a greedy senator of the late Roman Republic, Gavin Newsom's wine fortune (bottles up to $7K) appears built on (illegal) foreign labor—eligible for housing/healthcare paid by CA's middle class. My latest with @christopherrufo & @rk_thorpe https://t.co/f08Dh8ejbF — Kenneth Schrupp (@kennethschrupp) November 11, 2026

As the video clip concludes, the Department of Justice should go full Caesar on Newsom, who puts many of those corrupt Roman senators to shame.

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom has funneled billions of taxpayer dollars into healthcare and other services for illegal immigrants in California. Is anyone surprised he is using a illegal immigrant slave labor to pick grapes at his winery? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 11, 2026

Whenever the topic of enforcing immigration law comes up, leftists like the harpies on The View always complain, "But who will pick our fruit?"

Welp. Now, we know why that's their top concern.

Gavin Newsom may not be competent, effective, consistent, or honest, but at least he’s also enriching himself with illegal labor so he can keep buying $10 million mansions in Marin County — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 11, 2026

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Or have those mansions bought for him, which is a more accurate way of describing how Newsom acquires a home.

Napa is a crime scene and has been for years. This is just the obvious part. Don't even get me started. Its gang/cartel infested mess. — Napa County Corruption 🕵 (@NapaCorruption) November 11, 2026

Newsom is far from the only culprit when it comes to the illegality and corruption in Napa Valley.

But he IS the only one who also happens to be the sitting governor of the state where those crimes are taking place.

Gavin Newsom, out loud: “We need to get ICE the f**k out of California!” Gavin Newsom, quietly: “Because I need those illegals to pick my grapes.” — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) November 11, 2026

If it were a game of connect the dots, there would only be two of them, in a straight line, right next to each other.

Gavin Newsom is literally a rich nepo baby coastal elite plantation owner that exploits laws to import illegal migrants to use as slave labor in his wineries and taxes the peasantry into submission.

Gavin Newsom is the Democratic Party personified pic.twitter.com/sJ3754PFeo — Deez Figz (@InTheMindOfAFig) November 11, 2026

Hmm. When you put it that way, maybe Newsom DOES have a chance at being the 2028 Democrat Party nominee after all.

If he keeps up his trans-ideology, refusal to punish criminals, and adds a little more hatred of Jewish people to his rhetoric, he'll fit right in with the DSA.





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