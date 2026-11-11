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You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 11, 2026 3:00 PM
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You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries
AP Photo/Nell Redmond


We don't know if Gavin Newsom has any kind of realistic shot at becoming the next Democrat nominee for President. Even though he claims to be an "established insurgent" (LOL), we think the Left has gone too extreme to consider him. To anyone right of center, of course, he is a laughingstock. And for those in the middle, Newsom has a record that he cannot defend. 

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One of the main reasons we know so much about Newsom's abysmal record is the hard work of Chris Rufo, Kenneth Schrupp, and the other investigative journalists at City Journal. We can't count the number of stories we have written about Rufo exposing yet another Newsom scandal. From free sex changes for illegal aliens to bridges for butterflies, a broken 911 system, the infamous high-speed rail debacle, and enabling open-air sex trafficking of minors, Newsom's hands are as covered in excrement as the streets of San Francisco were when he was mayor. 

And Rufo is far from finished. Today, he and City Journal revealed yet another Newsom scandal, this one both personal and professional, involving the governor's lavish wineries in Napa Valley, where he likes to consort with megadonors while Los Angeles burns down

We're shocked. SHOCKED, we say! 

As the full report notes, it's an open secret how much the struggling wine industry in California relies on illegal labor. It's much worse in Newsom's case, however. Not only is he personally profiting from the illegal labor practices of Renteria Vineyard Management, but, as governor, he is enacting policies which enable that type of slave labor — at taxpayer expense, of course. 

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The use of public funds to house illegal immigrants, who then work in Napa’s wine industry, allows vineyard owners partially to offset costs onto taxpayers. It also represents just one way—among many—that government policy has been leveraged during the Newsom administration to facilitate illegal labor in California.

As governor, Newsom and his wife have earned millions from his business ventures and investment holdings, with his wineries accounting for much of that income. The couple has “earned at least $11 million since he took office,” according to a 2026 report from the Los Angeles Times.

The best we can say is that at least Newsom's wineries are real, unlike those of Ilhan Omar and her brother. Or husband. Or ... both

Whatever. We get confused when it comes to that ... ahem ... "family."

But it doesn't excuse his blatant violation of federal immigration employment law. 

Not to mention the additional scam Rufo revealed that some of Newsom's wines are selling for up to $7,000 a bottle. 

Something tells us the price point isn't based on the actual quality of the wine. 

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In Newsom's case, we'd bet on both. 

All of this is par for the course when it comes to Greasy Gavin. 

As the video clip concludes, the Department of Justice should go full Caesar on Newsom, who puts many of those corrupt Roman senators to shame.

Whenever the topic of enforcing immigration law comes up, leftists like the harpies on The View always complain, "But who will pick our fruit?"

Welp. Now, we know why that's their top concern. 

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Or have those mansions bought for him, which is a more accurate way of describing how Newsom acquires a home. 

Newsom is far from the only culprit when it comes to the illegality and corruption in Napa Valley. 

But he IS the only one who also happens to be the sitting governor of the state where those crimes are taking place. 

If it were a game of connect the dots, there would only be two of them, in a straight line, right next to each other. 

Hmm. When you put it that way, maybe Newsom DOES have a chance at being the 2028 Democrat Party nominee after all.

If he keeps up his trans-ideology, refusal to punish criminals, and adds a little more hatred of Jewish people to his rhetoric, he'll fit right in with the DSA. 

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CORRUPTION | GAVIN NEWSOM | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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