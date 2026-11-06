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Dem Gov. Gavin Newsom Commutes Sentences of 548 Serial Killers and Rapists on California’s Death Row

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 06, 2026 1:50 AM
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Dem Gov. Gavin Newsom Commutes Sentences of 548 Serial Killers and Rapists on California’s Death Row
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to save lives in California. Unfortunately, those lives belong to serial killers and rapists on death row. Newsom moved Thursday to commute the death sentences of more than 500 inmates in Golden State prisons. Crazy.

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Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...Supreme Court will need to review his decision.

This is absolutely INSANE. Capital punishment is a deterrent for criminals, and we should be leaning IN to it for the worst crimes, not backing away!

He says death sentences don’t align with California’s values. We’re sure that the families of the victims disagree.

Posters say for a purported ‘No Kings’ Democrat, Newsom sure is acting like a power-mad dictator, not an elected official doing the will of voters.

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Newsom’s just another hypocritical Democrat ignoring citizens and what they voted for.

Commenters say he halted the executions of death row inmates at the start of his first term; now that he’s heading out the door due to term limits, he’s doing what he’s always wanted. Check out some of the absolutely evil criminals Newsom is rescuing.

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That’s because Newsom and his Democrat Party actually do care more about criminals than law-abiding citizens.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CRIME | GAVIN NEWSOM | LAW AND ORDER | SUPREME COURT | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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