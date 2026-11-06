Dem Gov. Gavin Newsom Commutes Sentences of 548 Serial Killers and Rapists on California’s Death Row

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to save lives in California. Unfortunately, those lives belong to serial killers and rapists on death row. Newsom moved Thursday to commute the death sentences of more than 500 inmates in Golden State prisons. Crazy.

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Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Gov. Gavin Newsom just moved to commute California's ENTIRE death row, all 548 death sentences are being shifted to LIFE without parole



That covers some of the most heinous killers in state history ‼️



Newsom says it's all about "California values"



The State… pic.twitter.com/TNi06SWOKL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2026

(post continues) ...Supreme Court will need to review his decision. This is absolutely INSANE. Capital punishment is a deterrent for criminals, and we should be leaning IN to it for the worst crimes, not backing away!

Gavin Newsom has spared the lives of all 548 prisoners on California’s death row.



It is the largest mass commutation of death sentences in modern U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/hDWvXeZHFl — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2026

He says death sentences don’t align with California’s values. We’re sure that the families of the victims disagree.

Posters say for a purported ‘No Kings’ Democrat, Newsom sure is acting like a power-mad dictator, not an elected official doing the will of voters.

Who voted for this?



Did anyone in California vote for this ?



Did the families of all these brutal rape and murder victims vote for this?



Did all the Judges and jurors that served their time in court vote for this ?



No. They didn’t — Ethan (@ethanbro) November 6, 2026

One problem.... CA voters specifically voted for the death penalty.



November 7, 1978 – Proposition 7 (Passed): Voters overwhelmingly reinstated the state's capital punishment system with 71% support.



3 attempts to repeal it have failed. — zero2give 🪖 (@zero2give) November 6, 2026

The same guy who constantly calls Trump a “dictator” just unilaterally commuted every death sentence in California to life without parole…AFTER voters rejected abolishing the death penalty multiple times!. One man overriding voters is kinda “dictator-ish” Gavin. — NorCal Sports (@NorCal1850) November 6, 2026

Newsom’s just another hypocritical Democrat ignoring citizens and what they voted for.

Commenters say he halted the executions of death row inmates at the start of his first term; now that he’s heading out the door due to term limits, he’s doing what he’s always wanted. Check out some of the absolutely evil criminals Newsom is rescuing.

He stayed all those executions against the voters will at the beginning of his first term. Most of the inmates are men, and their victims were women and/or children. Heinous crimes!!! Gavin is a wicked man. — GRL Lopez (@grllopez1975) November 5, 2026

548 death sentences, wiped out with one signature. families sat through trials and verdicts for years and newsom just overruled every jury at once. that's his california values. — The Scoop (@TheScoop_US) November 5, 2026

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Todd Givens and Billy Joe Johnson, both members of white supremacist gangs previously sentenced to death in California, are among the 548 inmates whose sentences Gavin Newsom is seeking to commute to life in prison without the possibility of parole. pic.twitter.com/t85HxsocDz — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) November 5, 2026

He's given many of the victims a life sentence today and shown mercy to their victimizer. pic.twitter.com/pCszDDViNO — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) November 5, 2026

Newsom saved ⁠Charles Ng, Richard Allen Davis and Cary Stayner. 3 serial killers of children! Yikes — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) November 5, 2026

I feel like my government cares more about rapists and serial killers than they do about me. — Blark (@sagephage) November 5, 2026

That’s because Newsom and his Democrat Party actually do care more about criminals than law-abiding citizens.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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