James Woods Sums Up Gavin Newsom and His Call for a 'Blue Tsunami' With One Glorious (NSFW) Word



If Gavin Newsom weren't such a sleazy, greasy, lying used-car salesman, we'd almost feel sorry for him. Until quite recently, he was a legacy media darling and should have been the frontrunner to become the next Democrat presidential nominee.

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Unfortunately for Newsom, his party has gone completely batpoop insane, even more than he is, and is currently embracing every antisemite and communist in the DSA. If they even have a modicum of success in the 2026 midterms, Newsom is finished, no matter how much he tries to call himself an "established insurgent." AOC or Abdul El-Sayed will be the next nominee, and the outgoing California governor might be reduced to actually selling previously owned automobiles.

For now, Newsom has to pretend that he is cheering for their victories, however, exhorting voters in New Hampshire (about as far away from California as Newsom could get) to elect Chris Pappas to the Senate and create a "blue tsunami."

A blue wave isn’t enough. We need a BLUE TSUNAMI. From New Hampshire to California, we have an opportunity to send a message across this country that we’re BETTER than this. November 3. Let’s TAKE IT BACK. https://t.co/QSxUnFjXG6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 18, 2026

Well, now. That's an interesting choice of words right there. Is Newsom aware that tsunamis are generally known for carving huge swaths of death, mayhem, and destruction wherever they touch?

We suppose that's on brand for the Democrat Party, though.

But Newsom does have some familiarity with natural disasters ... and with completely failing throughout them. In case he is not aware, Southern California is currently on fire again, and as usual, Newsom did absolutely nothing to prepare for the conflagration.

Actor and Twitchy favorite James Woods came up with the perfect description for his corrupt governor, albeit a bit NSFW. As our readers know, we try to keep Twitchy as family-friendly as possible, but this retort from Woods was just too perfect to pass up.

Well, you could start with water in the fire department reservoirs, d*** head. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHA!

As the saying goes, it's funny because it's true. And while we will not overly dwell on the male anatomy, we do have to admit that the resemblance between Newsom and ... well, you know ... is eerily uncanny.

This wasn't a one-off from Woods, who lost his house in the last major wildfire that Newsom refused to address or help residents recover from. He has been hammering the governor (and LA Mayor Karen Bass) all weekend for being an absentee "leader" while his state burns.

Much like Nero, we suppose.

Or France's Emmanuel Macron, who was recently spotted at a Celine Dion concert while foreign invaders were setting Paris ablaze.

While our feckless governor flaps his gums in another state… https://t.co/0vpaM8qKCq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 18, 2026

The only way Newsom could have gone further from California while remaining in the continental U.S. would have been to campaign for Troy Jackson in Maine. But maybe even Newsom knows that Susan Collins is going to destroy him in November, as she has been doing in their debates.

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Gavin Newsom. Karen Bass. Democrats. https://t.co/heD5EWeE3V — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 18, 2026

Destruction is what they do best, whether by fire or, as with a "blue tsunami," water.

Woods was not the only one who noticed that Newsom was not in the state he is supposed to serve.

Pssst your state is on fire again and THIS is your focus?! — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) October 18, 2026

Geez, lady. What do you want him to do? His job?

Why you’re off in New Hampshire your state is burning to the ground again — masonbo (@masonbo) October 18, 2026

At least he didn't travel to Ghana for a vacation as Bass did.

He'll probably want Californians to give him credit for that.

Show the progress you’ve made on the high speed rail if you really want to impress voters. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 18, 2026

LOL.

Newsom's HSR looks even worse now that Elon Musk has created actual flying cars.

Remember when Gavin Newsom said Elon Musk was a disappointment? Aged like milk. https://t.co/WvPiII1d0I — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) October 16, 2026

OOF.

Why is the governor of California in New Hampshire in the middle of peak CA fire season? — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 18, 2026

It's a great question, and the governor will never answer it.

But looking on the bright side for California, Newsom would only make everything worse if he were back home, focused on the wildfire.

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California is LITERALLY on fire and Gavin Newsom is like “VOTE BLUE SO WE CAN BURN DOWN THE WHOLE COUNTRY NEXT!” No thanks bud…. — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) October 18, 2026

As campaign slogans go, it's probably not the best choice to resonate with voters.

But unlike any other word that has ever escaped Gavin Newsom's mouth, it would at least have the benefit of being honest.





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