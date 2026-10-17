Van Jones Misses the Point — Again — With Claim That Katie Zacharia Was a 'DEI Hire'



Katie Zacharia was facing an uphill battle from the moment she accepted the job as President Trump's White House Secretary. For one thing, it's never easy to take over from the best, which Karoline Leavitt clearly was. Add to that a ravenous legacy media that couldn't wait to start attacking her with long knives before she even stepped behind the podium for the first time, and it was always going to be a difficult challenge.

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Unfortunately, Zacharia wasn't up to it.

As was widely reported yesterday, the President suggested to Zacharia that she might be better suited to another role, and Zacharia stepped down after only five days as Press Secretary.

While some might have hoped that Trump would give his new appointment a little more time to grow into the role, clearly, the President wants his administration to be the best and the brightest. For the most part, he has succeeded in his second administration, but he clearly didn't feel that Zacharia could ever be as good as he needed her to be.

For her part, Zacharia accepted the news with far more grace and dignity than any of the "reporters" with whom she briefly worked.

President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him. https://t.co/Tp4NizrhE2 — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 17, 2026

Meanwhile, those same legacy media personalities also handled the news with class.

Just kidding. They have been exactly as repugnant as you would expect.

CNN's Van Jones, for instance, posted an "In Memoriam" image because he's just that much of a crass, ghoulish churl.

More importantly, Jones completely missed the point, claiming that Zacharia was just another "DEI hire" in the Trump administration, which he said is "affirmative action for white people."

If this woman were black, the whole conversation would be about DEI. Funny how when white employees fail, nobody mentions THEIR race or ethnicity. And yet — how much of Trump’s administration is just affirmative action for nice-looking white people? https://t.co/AXt4zJZcSx — Van Jones (@VanJones68) October 16, 2026

If someone on The View had said this, we would pass it off to their double-digit IQ (though we might be overestimating their intelligence with such a high figure). But Jones is not a stupid man. He was missing the point intentionally, to stoke the fires of racism.

Unfortunately, his analogy falls completely flat on its face, given the facts. Leftist analogies always do.

Ok…except she got fired for being bad at her job… see how that works Van? Being white didn't save her and no one is claiming she got fired due to racism.



You should try that sometime. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 16, 2026

He could try asking his former CNN colleague Don Lemon about it, who kept his job far longer than he ever should have because he threatened to cry "racism" and "homophobia" if CNN ever got rid of him.

She was literally fired for being bad at her job in 4 days. — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) October 16, 2026

If everyone at CNN got fired for being bad at their job, Scott Jennings and Lydia Moynihan would be the only ones left by the end of next week.

(And with Skydance now in charge of CNN, there's a chance that could happen very soon.)

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The white employee who failed got fired immediately

Nice take though — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) October 16, 2026

Was it? Was it really?

do you realize how stupid you sound? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 16, 2026

The Left never does. Or, even if they do, they don't care.

Of course, Jones' deliberate misrepresentation glossed over a pretty huge case of actual DEI from just a couple of years ago.

In no sane world was Karine Jean-Pierre remotely qualified for her job. But she was a black, lesbian, immigrant woman, so she ticked all of the boxes necessary for the Biden administration.

And she was never fired.

Karine Jean Pierre was a total dumbass but she was protected from getting fired because of her race and her sexual orientation and you know it — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 16, 2026

Biden had a black lady lesbian DEI hire in the role and he couldn’t fire her because of DEI.



The difference is that when they are white they actually get fired. — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) October 17, 2026

Come to think of it, did (alleged) President Biden ever fire anyone?

He could have started with his Vice President, who was also only selected because of the boxes she checked.

Ummm does he really want to go there when we had a VP who failed her first bar exam and when she failed at the various jobs she held including as VP and border czar she was anointed the Demo nominee for prez — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) October 16, 2026

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If Jones had any situational or self-awareness, he would have never gone there.

But he doesn't, so he did.

She was fired, Van. That’s the difference. — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) October 16, 2026

We can understand how alien it must feel to Jones to see an administration that believes in accountability.

The administration he worked for in 2009 sure didn't.

Not sure what Van thought he had here – But she was let go explicitly because of challenges performing the job. A standard someone like Karine Jean Pierre was never held to – we can only imagine why. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 16, 2026

We could cite all the Twitchy articles we wrote about how bad KJP was at her job (not to mention Jen Psaki), but we would exceed the space limitations for an article, even on the Internet.

Nice try but incorrect. Unlike KJP who was horrifically inept during her entire tenure and never fired, the Trump Admin cut ties with somebody who was underqualified in a matter of days. Thanks for playing, Van. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 16, 2026

We're not sure Jones even qualifies for a parting gift.

KJP absolutely sucked for years and was kept there because she wasn’t white. This lady got fired. See the difference? @VanJones68 — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) October 17, 2026

He does not, in fact, see the difference.

We earlier credited Jones with being more intelligent than the average slug (or panelist on The View), but we might have to amend that.

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On some issues, such as how dangerous it is that the Democrat Party is embracing the DSA, he can be fairly smart. But when it comes to race, he's on the same level as Whoopi Goldberg.

Who, like Van Jones, has not been fired, despite being really bad at her job.

And they'll never wonder why.





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