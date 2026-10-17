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Van Jones Misses the Point — Again — With Claim That Katie Zacharia Was a 'DEI Hire'

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 17, 2026 10:10 AM
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Van Jones Misses the Point — Again — With Claim That Katie Zacharia Was a 'DEI Hire'
Twitchy


Katie Zacharia was facing an uphill battle from the moment she accepted the job as President Trump's White House Secretary. For one thing, it's never easy to take over from the best, which Karoline Leavitt clearly was. Add to that a ravenous legacy media that couldn't wait to start attacking her with long knives before she even stepped behind the podium for the first time, and it was always going to be a difficult challenge. 

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Unfortunately, Zacharia wasn't up to it.

As was widely reported yesterday, the President suggested to Zacharia that she might be better suited to another role, and Zacharia stepped down after only five days as Press Secretary. 

While some might have hoped that Trump would give his new appointment a little more time to grow into the role, clearly, the President wants his administration to be the best and the brightest. For the most part, he has succeeded in his second administration, but he clearly didn't feel that Zacharia could ever be as good as he needed her to be. 

For her part, Zacharia accepted the news with far more grace and dignity than any of the "reporters" with whom she briefly worked. 

Meanwhile, those same legacy media personalities also handled the news with class. 

Just kidding. They have been exactly as repugnant as you would expect. 

CNN's Van Jones, for instance, posted an "In Memoriam" image because he's just that much of a crass, ghoulish churl.

More importantly, Jones completely missed the point, claiming that Zacharia was just another "DEI hire" in the Trump administration, which he said is "affirmative action for white people." 

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If someone on The View had said this, we would pass it off to their double-digit IQ (though we might be overestimating their intelligence with such a high figure). But Jones is not a stupid man. He was missing the point intentionally, to stoke the fires of racism. 

Unfortunately, his analogy falls completely flat on its face, given the facts. Leftist analogies always do. 

He could try asking his former CNN colleague Don Lemon about it, who kept his job far longer than he ever should have because he threatened to cry "racism" and "homophobia" if CNN ever got rid of him.

If everyone at CNN got fired for being bad at their job, Scott Jennings and Lydia Moynihan would be the only ones left by the end of next week. 

(And with Skydance now in charge of CNN, there's a chance that could happen very soon.)

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Was it? Was it really? 

The Left never does. Or, even if they do, they don't care. 

Of course, Jones' deliberate misrepresentation glossed over a pretty huge case of actual DEI from just a couple of years ago. 

In no sane world was Karine Jean-Pierre remotely qualified for her job. But she was a black, lesbian, immigrant woman, so she ticked all of the boxes necessary for the Biden administration. 

And she was never fired. 

Come to think of it, did (alleged) President Biden ever fire anyone

He could have started with his Vice President, who was also only selected because of the boxes she checked. 

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If Jones had any situational or self-awareness, he would have never gone there. 

But he doesn't, so he did. 

We can understand how alien it must feel to Jones to see an administration that believes in accountability.

The administration he worked for in 2009 sure didn't. 

We could cite all the Twitchy articles we wrote about how bad KJP was at her job (not to mention Jen Psaki), but we would exceed the space limitations for an article, even on the Internet.  

We're not sure Jones even qualifies for a parting gift. 

He does not, in fact, see the difference. 

We earlier credited Jones with being more intelligent than the average slug (or panelist on The View), but we might have to amend that. 

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On some issues, such as how dangerous it is that the Democrat Party is embracing the DSA, he can be fairly smart. But when it comes to race, he's on the same level as Whoopi Goldberg. 

Who, like Van Jones, has not been fired, despite being really bad at her job. 

And they'll never wonder why. 

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News Topics CNN | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | KATIE ZACHARIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE | KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

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