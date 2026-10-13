Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant



The Columbus Day DOJ raid on the home of Somalia ... err, Minnesota ... Rep. Ilhan Omar has triggered all the appropriate people.

Leftist politicians, media figures, and social media "influencers" are going absolutely apoplectic, apparently forgetting their mantra from a few years ago that no one is above the law.

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Meanwhile, we're still laughing about the fact that the raid was given the code name, "Operation World War Eleven."

But leftists from Hillary Clinton to Rashida Tlaib to David Axelrod are all screeching that the raid is just a "MAGA stunt" ahead of the midterms, an act of political retribution from the Bad Orange Man. (Funny how they never ask themselves, "Retribution for what, exactly?")

Welp. That ginned-up narrative just took a huge uppercut right underneath the chin as we have learned the identity of the magistrate judge who signed the search warrant.

We already knew it was going to be bad for Left because the order came out of D.C., where all of the magistrate judges are Democrats.

Ilhan Omar’s search warrant was signed off by 1 of these magistrate judges in DC. Zia Faruqui Michael Harvey Moxila Upadhyaya Matthew Sharbaugh 4 of 4 are Dems. Magistrate judges are appointed by majority vote of DC District Court Judges. 11 of 15 are Dems. Ilhan is cooked. — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 12, 2026

Today, we found out that the judge who signed the warrant is liberal Matthew Sharbaugh, who checks all of the Leftist boxes.

So… Matthew Sharbaugh is likely the Magistrate Judge who signed off on the Ilhan Omar warrant. A registered Dem who… Taught at GW. Clerked for BO judge. Donated to Hillary. Appointed by Dems. Sworn in by Boasberg. The evidence against Ilhan Omar must be devastating. — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 13, 2026

This was confirmed by attorney Mike Davis, who shared the duty roster for the DC magistrate judges. There Sharbaugh is, right next to the dates Oct. 3-16.

According to the DC U.S. District Court’s public website, DC U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh would have signed the search warrant of Ilhan Omar’s DC home. Judge Sharbough, picked by the Democrat-controlled DC federal court at the end of the Biden administration, previously twice clerked for DC Obama Judge Robert Wilkins. https://t.co/72rPM7TtuL https://t.co/7sINlTw0eq — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 12, 2026

Oops.

And if there was any doubt about Sharbaugh's political bias, he is also the judge who did nothing last year when a protester spat in then-Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin's face on a public street.

Just last month, he also released a woman who vandalized the World War II Memorial — that's "Two," not "Eleven," Rep. Omar — without even requiring a cash bond.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh... appointed by Chief Judge James E. #BOASBERG for an 8-year term. — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) August 18, 2026

Hmm. Something tells us that Sharbaugh doesn't own a red MAGA hat.

And another fake Democrat narrative goes ka-blooey!

A Dem magistrate signed it after teaching at GW and donating to Hillary. That is not a MAGA stunt. When that bench clears a warrant on a sitting member, the file is heavy. Same law for everyone⚖️ — I like fire (@PyroCBoy) October 13, 2026

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And no one is above it. Particularly not a Somali pirate who lied on her immigration applications and is currently masquerading as a United States Representative.

IIhan Omar is being turned in by her own party!! Evidence against her criminal activities must be airtight #trump #ice — America Rise Up Policy Group (@AmericaRiseUp_) October 13, 2026

We still don't know if it is just the immigration fraud or if the raid is looking into other alleged crimes by Omar.

There are so many to choose from, after all.

"The evidence must be devastating."



Start with the winery no one can find. She smirked: "Why, did you want to buy some wine?"https://t.co/7aDtx2WcHk — Censored Voice (@CensoredVoiceHQ) October 13, 2026

'Member how that winery closed all of a sudden when people — in the BIDEN administration — started looking into Omar's frequently fluctuating finances?

We 'member.

Money Laundering is like that. She sponcored the Feeding Our Futures bill. That has been investigated and prosecuted. But only one person so far. It takes A LOT of moving parts to commit fraud that big. She also showed no shock, only distain when asked about it. — Max Powers (@Emmettsbaby) October 13, 2026

She's neck-deep in that scandal, too.

As she is with Minnesota's "Quality Learing Centers."

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Somali pirate culture is about brazen crime, not well thought out plausibly deniable crime. — Thodin (@therealthodin) October 13, 2026

LOL. It's just who she is and how she was brought up.

Surely, she never thought she'd get caught because she never thought Democrats would lose power.

As for the "MAGA witch hunt" narrative, that's as dead in the water as a Barbary pirate ship.

But the left believes that Trump made him do it! pic.twitter.com/6ETC1HpfdX — George Danton (@GeorgeD72865991) October 13, 2026

Because we all know that leftist DC judges will do whatever President Trump tells them to do.

NOT!

A judge who overcame his TDS & did his job. Refreshing!! — Rob🗽U.S.A. (@Alpine80s) October 13, 2026

Either that or, as the original poster noted, the DOJ has undeniably got the goods on her, such overwhelming evidence that even a Clinton-supporting judge couldn't deny it.

In any case, things don't look good for another bout of fake outrage from the left ... let alone for Ilhan Omar.

She will be Denaturalized.



You can hold me to that statement. pic.twitter.com/L4lN0QvR4B — Swamp Drainer (@FedupWithSwamp) October 13, 2026

We can only hope.

But it would be nice if she had to serve a long prison sentence as well.





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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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