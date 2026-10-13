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Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 13, 2026 5:00 PM
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Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib


The Columbus Day DOJ raid on the home of Somalia ... err, Minnesota ... Rep. Ilhan Omar has triggered all the appropriate people. 

Leftist politicians, media figures, and social media "influencers" are going absolutely apoplectic, apparently forgetting their mantra from a few years ago that no one is above the law. 

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Meanwhile, we're still laughing about the fact that the raid was given the code name, "Operation World War Eleven."

But leftists from Hillary Clinton to Rashida Tlaib to David Axelrod are all screeching that the raid is just a "MAGA stunt" ahead of the midterms, an act of political retribution from the Bad Orange Man. (Funny how they never ask themselves, "Retribution for what, exactly?")

Welp. That ginned-up narrative just took a huge uppercut right underneath the chin as we have learned the identity of the magistrate judge who signed the search warrant. 

We already knew it was going to be bad for Left because the order came out of D.C., where all of the magistrate judges are Democrats. 

Today, we found out that the judge who signed the warrant is liberal Matthew Sharbaugh, who checks all of the Leftist boxes. 

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This was confirmed by attorney Mike Davis, who shared the duty roster for the DC magistrate judges. There Sharbaugh is, right next to the dates Oct. 3-16. 

Oops. 

And if there was any doubt about Sharbaugh's political bias, he is also the judge who did nothing last year when a protester spat in then-Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin's face on a public street. 

Just last month, he also released a woman who vandalized the World War II Memorial — that's "Two," not "Eleven," Rep. Omar — without even requiring a cash bond. 

Hmm. Something tells us that Sharbaugh doesn't own a red MAGA hat. 

And another fake Democrat narrative goes ka-blooey! 

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And no one is above it. Particularly not a Somali pirate who lied on her immigration applications and is currently masquerading as a United States Representative

We still don't know if it is just the immigration fraud or if the raid is looking into other alleged crimes by Omar. 

There are so many to choose from, after all. 

'Member how that winery closed all of a sudden when people — in the BIDEN administration — started looking into Omar's frequently fluctuating finances

We 'member. 

She's neck-deep in that scandal, too. 

As she is with Minnesota's "Quality Learing Centers."

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LOL. It's just who she is and how she was brought up. 

Surely, she never thought she'd get caught because she never thought Democrats would lose power. 

As for the "MAGA witch hunt" narrative, that's as dead in the water as a Barbary pirate ship. 

Because we all know that leftist DC judges will do whatever President Trump tells them to do. 

NOT!

Either that or, as the original poster noted, the DOJ has undeniably got the goods on her, such overwhelming evidence that even a Clinton-supporting judge couldn't deny it. 

In any case, things don't look good for another bout of fake outrage from the left ... let alone for Ilhan Omar

We can only hope. 

But it would be nice if she had to serve a long prison sentence as well. 

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR | LAW AND ORDER | MINNESOTA

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