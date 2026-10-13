Based Queen Elizabeth: Dame Judi Dench Says You Can Take Your 'Trigger Warnings' and Stuff 'Em



One of the most dangerous precursors to Woke One (which was indeed crazy, AOC) was the onset of catering to fragility and canceling anything that might "offend" delicate people. From political correctness, we moved on to "microaggressions" and "safe spaces." Then, all of a sudden, everything needed a "trigger warning."

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It created an environment where perma-victims could deny free speech to others on a whim, and it didn't take long for massive institutions and even the government to take full advantage of this new system of control.

Woke One may or may not be over, but as we have seen over the past few months, the Left is just dying to bring on Woke 2.0 if they regain power — which will be far worse.

But they're not going to get away with it if Dame Judi Dench has her way. The legendary English stage and screen actress recently spoke out about one of those danger signs of wokeness. Namely that she is fed up with "trigger warnings."

Judi Dench, 91, says trigger warnings have 'gone too far' and are 'mollycoddling' audiences as she says 'if you're that sensitive, don't go to the theatre' https://t.co/7VlkAYsuPH — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 12, 2026

Speaking to Brendan O'Hea, who co-wrote her upcoming memoir, Is It Too Late To Make a Run For It?, Dench unleashed a blistering rebuke of people who think their feelings are more important than our rights.

'Otherwise, where will it end? The trigger warnings before Titus Andronicus would be longer than the play. 'And if you overdo the warnings, doesn't it take away from the audience's enjoyment of the story? 'Do you tell them that the butler did it in an Agatha Christie play so as not to shock them? 'Besides, in the safety of a theatre or cinema, I want to be triggered, excited, stimulated, provoked and disturbed, to be taken out of my comfort zone. Isn't that what makes theatre and films so thrilling?'



She added: 'And who knows what might trigger people? Balloons, clowns, buttons … I have a friend who doesn't like bananas. She feels physically sick every time she sees one. Should supermarkets put up warning signs in the fruit and veg aisle? It drives me wild.'

Dench went on to say that she loathes being called a national treasure.

And she's right. She's not a national treasure; she's an international treasure.

Dame Judi Dench, best known for her work as “M” on the James Bond films, has come out against wokeness. She is 91. https://t.co/KCsNfw0zEL — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 12, 2026

As Danny Glover said in Lethal Weapon, she's too old for this s***.

Based Judy Dench — Nina Infinity (@Nina7Infinity) October 12, 2026

Welcome to the coalition, Judi. — Pyrrhos 🫒❤️‍🔥🌾 (@Pyrrrhos) October 12, 2026

We don't know or care what Dench's political opinions are on any number of issues.

All we know is that she's speaking common sense, which is a rarity among the Hollywood and theater community.

Well, she's not wrong.



Trigger warnings are used to appease a teeny, tiny minority who seem determined to be offended by absolutely everything.



Theatre, film, literature should challenge not appease — lisa keeble 😊 (@lisakeb007) October 12, 2026

And make no mistake. Those warnings are still everywhere, whether Peak Woke is over or not.

I stopped reading a book and author because of trigger warnings. The trigger warning was about a hangover. A. HANGOVER. If you feel the need to warn your readers about a hangover, your books are not for me. You are not for me. — Elle Davis (@nativeNWATX) October 12, 2026

My wife asked me to put The Sound of Music on the Disney Channel on for her a couple of days ago. I couldn’t believe it has a warning about containing references to tobacco at the beginning. What a mad world it is now. — Blue Eyed Boy (@BlueEyedBoy2000) October 12, 2026

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A trigger warning. For The Sound of Music. About tobacco.

Insanity.

Judi Dench is correct, and she proves one thing, people are too soft nowadays, and need their hands holding at every sitting just incase something comes on screen that upsets their small minds — Mark (@MarkAmiga) October 12, 2026

It's never been about their sensitivities. It's always been about control.

Get em Judi! Tough day for the everything is political side, between this and Metallica. — FanZcene 📼💿 (@FZscene) October 12, 2026

As Twitchy reported yesterday, the metal band is also done with politics and the social contagions that infect the entertainment world.

Love this woman — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) October 12, 2026

TRIGGER WARNING: Old lady spouts common sense that may upset some readers... — bornofwoman 💚🤍💜 🟥🔴 (@bornofwoman) October 13, 2026

Sure enough, it didn't take long for leftists to declare her worse than Hitler.

Et tu? Judi joins the fash — Michael Button (@Michaelknife1) October 13, 2026

Ahh, yes. Dench doesn't like policing the speech we see on stage and screen. That makes her a "fascist."

Don't try to understand their logic. It will only damage your brain.

Judi Dench says out loud the forbidden words. Thank you Dame Judi. — 𝚃𝚘𝚍𝚍 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚘𝚎 (@ToddVercoe) October 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the sane world all appreciated her saying what everyone else is thinking.

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Bravo, Dame Judi. 👏👏👏👏 I want a trigger warning about people who demand trigger warnings. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 12, 2026

Agreed — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 12, 2026

Navratilova's endorsement is revealing. She is as far-left as they come, but she knows that men do not belong in women's sports or bathrooms.

And there is a direct line of sight from "trigger warnings" to men demanding access to women's private spaces.

It's mostly the wankers ON stage who are the pathetically sensitive ones Judi. You know like your mate Eddie Jizzard who got upset by 2 young girls telling him he's a bloke and to get out of a female toilet. — Emily WD🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wommando) October 12, 2026

Dench is no fool. We're pretty sure she knows that it's her colleagues who are most responsible for nonsense like "trigger warnings."

Did you get that? The 91 yr old woman can take a roast better than you can. 🙄 — Jessica 🌻 (@AJessyBot) October 13, 2026

Younger people can still learn a lot from their elders.

At 91, Judi Dench also commented on those who demand she retire.

Her response? Not bloody likely.

'I want to be one of those women who throw themselves out of planes when they're 100.'

We hope she gets the opportunity.

The world could use a lot more Dame Judi Denchs and far fewer crying Jimmy Kimmels.





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