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Based Queen Elizabeth: Dame Judi Dench Says You Can Take Your 'Trigger Warnings' and Stuff 'Em

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 13, 2026 8:10 AM
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Based Queen Elizabeth: Dame Judi Dench Says You Can Take Your 'Trigger Warnings' and Stuff 'Em
Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP


One of the most dangerous precursors to Woke One (which was indeed crazy, AOC) was the onset of catering to fragility and canceling anything that might "offend" delicate people. From political correctness, we moved on to "microaggressions" and "safe spaces." Then, all of a sudden, everything needed a "trigger warning."

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It created an environment where perma-victims could deny free speech to others on a whim, and it didn't take long for massive institutions and even the government to take full advantage of this new system of control. 

Woke One may or may not be over, but as we have seen over the past few months, the Left is just dying to bring on Woke 2.0 if they regain power — which will be far worse.

But they're not going to get away with it if Dame Judi Dench has her way. The legendary English stage and screen actress recently spoke out about one of those danger signs of wokeness. Namely that she is fed up with "trigger warnings."

Speaking to Brendan O'Hea, who co-wrote her upcoming memoir, Is It Too Late To Make a Run For It?, Dench unleashed a blistering rebuke of people who think their feelings are more important than our rights. 

'Otherwise, where will it end? The trigger warnings before Titus Andronicus would be longer than the play.

'And if you overdo the warnings, doesn't it take away from the audience's enjoyment of the story?

'Do you tell them that the butler did it in an Agatha Christie play so as not to shock them?

'Besides, in the safety of a theatre or cinema, I want to be triggered, excited, stimulated, provoked and disturbed, to be taken out of my comfort zone. Isn't that what makes theatre and films so thrilling?'

She added: 'And who knows what might trigger people? Balloons, clowns, buttons … I have a friend who doesn't like bananas. She feels physically sick every time she sees one. Should supermarkets put up warning signs in the fruit and veg aisle? It drives me wild.'

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Dench went on to say that she loathes being called a national treasure. 

And she's right. She's not a national treasure; she's an international treasure. 

As Danny Glover said in Lethal Weapon, she's too old for this s***. 

We don't know or care what Dench's political opinions are on any number of issues. 

All we know is that she's speaking common sense, which is a rarity among the Hollywood and theater community. 

And make no mistake. Those warnings are still everywhere, whether Peak Woke is over or not. 

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A trigger warning. For The Sound of Music. About tobacco. 

Insanity. 

It's never been about their sensitivities. It's always been about control. 

As Twitchy reported yesterday, the metal band is also done with politics and the social contagions that infect the entertainment world. 

Sure enough, it didn't take long for leftists to declare her worse than Hitler. 

Ahh, yes. Dench doesn't like policing the speech we see on stage and screen. That makes her a "fascist."

Don't try to understand their logic. It will only damage your brain. 

Meanwhile, the sane world all appreciated her saying what everyone else is thinking. 

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Navratilova's endorsement is revealing. She is as far-left as they come, but she knows that men do not belong in women's sports or bathrooms. 

And there is a direct line of sight from "trigger warnings" to men demanding access to women's private spaces. 

Dench is no fool. We're pretty sure she knows that it's her colleagues who are most responsible for nonsense like "trigger warnings."

Younger people can still learn a lot from their elders. 

At 91, Judi Dench also commented on those who demand she retire. 

Her response? Not bloody likely. 

'I want to be one of those women who throw themselves out of planes when they're 100.'

We hope she gets the opportunity. 

The world could use a lot more Dame Judi Denchs and far fewer crying Jimmy Kimmels. 

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | FREE SPEECH | HOLLYWOOD | WOKE | CENSORSHIP

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