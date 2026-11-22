Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma has a suggestion for President Trump during his last two years in the White House. Work with the Democrats on immigration reform.

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GOP @GovStitt called on Trump to use his final two years to push for bipartisan immigration reform. “It’s not that complicated. But the problem is Washington, DC, each side thinks they’re winning on it,” he said. “That’s why you saw this huge swing in the midterms.” https://t.co/nIKMxx8KrL — POLITICO (@politico) November 19, 2026

People also say he is looking at a run for the White House in 2028 himself. Maybe this is him launching his national profile. Not everyone is impressed.

@politico @GovStitt Hey governor, we have bipartisan passed immigration LAWS! Enforce those before passing new ones! — Fiscal Truth (@Liggie) November 20, 2026

What a novel idea.

@politico @GovStitt Why is Governor Shitt a retarded nimrod? — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) November 19, 2026

Stitt has quite the fan club.

@politico @GovStitt It means replacing Americans with cheap indentured servants https://t.co/sxWaZm24Lv — Lemmy (@Lemmyeb) November 19, 2026

And many more H1-B workers.

@politico @GovStitt Dear Red States: STOP electing POS lying televangelist closeted-lib dbags like @GovStitt. He wanted amnesty from day one, but smiled and lied to your faces. Pick bad***es, not used car salesmen. Speaking of televangelists, your boy Lankford is sleezier than Robert Tilton. — Alan Stanwyck (@PleasantBanter2) November 19, 2026

The next GOP candidate for President needs to be as hard-nosed as President Trump on immigration including a closed border and deporting people in this country illegally.

@politico @GovStitt No amnesty for illegals. Not again. Not ever. We got fooled by this once already. Shame on them. We aren’t doing that again. They all have to go home. Every Single One. Amnesty is an advertisement for more illegal entry. Hard no. — Chris C (@mrfudd0) November 19, 2026

Fool me once ...

@politico @GovStitt "You know that thing that made us popular? Abandon it and do what we were doing that made us lose the last 25 years" — 🍗🦃🦂Butters-Tur/K/ey🦂🦃🍗 (@TheUnaButters) November 19, 2026

@politico @GovStitt Bipartisanship just means conceding to democrats, we do not want this — arkditi (@arkditi) November 19, 2026

Same as it ever was.

@politico @GovStitt 50 year immigration moratorium and then we can figure out what kind of immigration system we want in this country. — Noah Daniels (@noahdaniels65) November 19, 2026

That seems fair. Present that to the Democrats and see what they have to say.

@politico @GovStitt A Republican Oklahoma governor talking like this. Unreal! This is why we lose. Republicans that are not really Republicans. Scary times. A deep red state and a pos talking like this. — Alex (@Michael_Urban) November 19, 2026

Republicans don't seem ready to back down on immigration.

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