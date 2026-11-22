Earlier this week, @mazemoore dug up a 2012 clip of Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder.

In Maze's words, Holder was laying out the administration's "right to defend the country using lethal force, including using drones to kill American citizens living abroad who are suspected of being terrorists."

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2012. Eric Holder explains that the Obama Administration has the right to defend the country using lethal force, including using drones to kill American citizens living abroad who are suspected of being terrorists. If Pete Hegseth were to give this exact speech right now, every Democrat politician would go on TV to feign outrage, demand his resignation, and possibly even call for his arrest. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2026

MAZE is right. As usual.

If Pete Hegseth said anything remotely like this, the morons in the Seditious Six would be demanding his impeachment and mouth-breather Thomas Massie would be shaking his fist at anyone who would listen.

Granted, that wouldn't be a whole lot of people at this point, but still.

Indeed... here @EricHolder outlined the Disposition Matrix - the @BarackObama assassination list that was maintained by @JohnBrennan and used to assassinate US citizens... Anwar al Awlaki and his son, both US citizens, and at least 6 other US citizens, were assassinated by the US government... Yet, now, using lethal force against legitimate terrorist targets is being opposed by @TheDemocrats - if not for double standards, the Progressive Wacko Left would have no standards at all... — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) November 20, 2026

Obama assassination list.

The guy won a Nobel Peace Prize ... yeah. Weird, right?

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