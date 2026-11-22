Former Vice President and ‘climate change’ fraudster Al Gore recently appeared on CNN. Unsurprisingly, in an industry that pushes lies, host Dana Bash found a kindred soul in Gore. She giddily described getting ‘chills’ (they’re multiplying) while watching Gore’s 'documentary' An Inconvenient Truth.

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Here’s Bash slobbering over her favorite false prophet. (WATCH)

Dana Bash gives Al Gore a verbal tongue bath after rewatching his climate film:



"That really gave me the chills!"



She then lets Gore pontificate uninterrupted to sell his grift.



Bash has spent the last month or so bemoaning partisan journalism. pic.twitter.com/6S8x8qMbwr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 21, 2026

My gosh @danaBashCNN have a little respect for yourself. If Al's film gave you chills you haven't been paying attention the last half century. The man is a lying grifter. — giblacker🇺🇸🐈🐕🐓🇸🇪🇮🇱 (@Ososweetswede) November 21, 2026

Ironically, she gets chills from global warming.

Posters say the cataclysmic future that charlatans like Gore predicted hasn't happened.

"Inconvenient Truth" is neither inconvenient nor the truth. pic.twitter.com/7COuVgTTCu — Scott Spencer (@SpenceDaCoug) November 21, 2026

Wow. Déjà vu 1981, 1985, 1992 and 2006. I feel like I’m watching “Groundhog Day!” Wasn’t our planet supposed to be done for in 2016? 🥳😵‍💫🙄 — Drain the DC Swamp! Stop the propaganda! MAGA! (@kimmel_jackie) November 21, 2026

Is Florida Gone Yet? — Bonzana (@BigChuc82197870) November 21, 2026

Dana could have asked about how many times Al's predictions were wrong - but why confuse things with facts pic.twitter.com/iLYfcoZKwW — The Boracle (@tomasojones) November 21, 2026

And nothing came true from that film. How long are we going to continue making these people millionaires under the climate falls predictions???? — Ana (@Pinera1776) November 21, 2026

The grift will continue as long as devotees are dumb enough to fall for it.

Some commenters are just finding out that An Inconvenient Truth had a sequel.

Never has a film been so wrong until he made a sequel that was even dumber than the original — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 21, 2026

Heh, I had forgotten that he made a sequel.

Most of the world forgot. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) November 21, 2026

Like dumb and dumber 2. — The Conlee (@TheConleeShow) November 21, 2026

An Inconvenient Truth 2: Warmer and Warmerer.

Twenty years later, Gore is still on the climate change preacher circuit. (WATCH)

Al Gore, speaking at the WEF: "[Greenhouse gases are] now trapping as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding every single day." 🤡



"That's what's boiling the oceans... and creating the droughts, and melting the ice, and raising… pic.twitter.com/0O1EOn5xwn — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) July 26, 2025

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(post continues) ...the sea level, and causing these waves of climate refugees, predicted to reach one billion in this century." 🤡

Gore has made millions with his climate spiel over the years while having a higher than average carbon footprint lifestyle. He’s actually done a disservice to any real scientific research since many people view him as a charlatan. — SkEptikalOne (@BSeelaus) November 21, 2026

Gore’s net worth is an estimated $300 million. He proves there’s a lot of profit in being a prophet even if your predictions never come true.

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