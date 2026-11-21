As our own Doug Powers reported earlier in a VIP post, a former Los Angeles resident was found guilty of federal charges this week for deliberately starting what became the Palisades Fire last year. Of course, Gov. Gavin Newsom stood before the fire as it was burning out of control and blamed climate change.

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MS NOW anchor and author of the book "Firestorm: The Great Los Angeles Fires and America’s New Age of Disaster" was a guest of Bill Maher the other day, and Maher asked him for his reaction to the news that a man had been found guilty of starting the fire. After telling Maher, "I missed that," Soboroff went off on a rant claiming that "we need to understand that DOGE is connected to this" as well as climate change.

ARSON VERDICT. Somehow, MS NOW’s Jacob Soboroff takes it back to DOGE and climate change on Bill Maher. “We need to understand that DOGE is connected to this.” https://t.co/ucoVd8Xvi8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2026

Rachel Maddow is a legit psychopath — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt That's Jacob Soboroff but the resemblance is uncanny. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt I thought that was Mark Cuban. They all look the same — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt And of course his/her father is Steve Soboroff, who Bass appointed as fire recovery czar and then who resigned or was fired. So it's all Democrat connected and managed. — Patricia (@Pd1000Patricia) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt Casually making up lies to blame Elon for failed Democrat policies — Calvin St John 🌒 (@Inner_Citadel_) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt Democrat Fire Chief, Democrat Mayor, Democrat City Council, Democrat State legislature, Democrat Governor. Who is at fault? Elon Musk. — warrenronsiek (@warrenronsiek) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt DOGE is connected to the January 1, 2025 Palisades arson fire when Biden was still in office? — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 21, 2026

@townhallcom Lachman Fire: January 1, 2025 Palisade Fire: January 7, 2025 DOGE: January 20, 2025 Hey, @elonmusk could you, please, get this message to @jacobsoboroff who went on @billmaher to spread fake news about DOGE? Thanks! — Just Donna 🇺🇸 (@Crypsis12) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt The fires were in January 2025 when Doge was born. There’s zero chance that any Doge cuts had anything to do with the fires. But he’s preying on low info people. That’s the strategy. — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) November 21, 2026

@townhallcom You can actually see the mental gymnastics occurring 🤸 — Annie Obstinate, Head-Strong Girl (@BriannaLitzkow) November 21, 2026

@townhallcom DOGE is "somehow, some way, some one, sometime, some body," connected to this. Democrats NEVER, NEVER have receipts. — Democrats are 💩, MalcolmX. (@Geeeforce1) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt DOGE? This is 100% on California state government. — Paul 🇺🇸 (@pypolk) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt So he goes on a show, has no idea what to say, digs around and stirs the pot while babbling platitudes, reassures himself that yeah this is good and then... Once again...Bill just sits there and accepts it — Eddie (@TheEdman) November 21, 2026

@townhallcom Climate change made the guy start the fire. — SJGR4444 (@sjgr4444) November 21, 2026

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@spencerpratt For someone to continue promulgating the same lies, in order to cover for government inefficiency, is a sick mind. — Emily Ridgway (@Eridg) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt He's literally just making things up and presenting them as the truth. — Stacie Hudgens (@stacie_hudgens) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt These type of libs will go down with the ship no matter what It’s a severe mental illness — X 2.0 (@XLll_0U812) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt Climate change my ass. This is bad government, and beta Maddow votes for it. Maher needs to stop coddling these dipshits. — Illegal Cluster 🇺🇸 (@IllegalCluster) November 21, 2026

@spencerpratt @thomasbsauer “Larger conversation around…” is code for forget the facts and let me distract to the bullshit I want to assert as facts. — TT21 (@Dan79901561) November 21, 2026

We caught that too. OK, I was wrong, "but I think the larger conversation around the fire is [incoherent mumbling]." The larger conversation to be had is why it took the feds to charge the arsonist and not the state of California.

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